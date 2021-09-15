Stormont
Live

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon briefs MLAs

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. What's happening at the Infrastructure Committee?

    NI Assembly
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  2. Good Morning

    stormont
    Copyright: Reuters

    Hello and welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    Today, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon will be briefing MLAs on current issues facing her department.

    The Road Haulage Association and the Ulster Farmers' Union will be sharing their views on the NI Protocol with members of the Finance Committee.

    Join us for all this and more from 10:00.

Back to top