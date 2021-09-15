Hello and welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly. Today, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon will be briefing MLAs on current issues facing her department. The Road Haulage Association and the Ulster Farmers' Union will be sharing their views on the NI Protocol with members of the Finance Committee. Join us for all this and more from 10:00.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly ReutersCopyright: Reuters
What's happening at the Infrastructure Committee?
Good Morning
Hello and welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon will be briefing MLAs on current issues facing her department.
The Road Haulage Association and the Ulster Farmers' Union will be sharing their views on the NI Protocol with members of the Finance Committee.
Join us for all this and more from 10:00.