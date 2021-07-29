Health committee discuss Covid pressures

'We will vaccinate post-primary if advice changes'
Patricia Donnelly, head of the Covid-19 taskforce in NI, tells the committee it is waiting for advice on vaccinating post-primary children.
She says the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the body responsible for issuing advice on vaccines in the UK, has taken "a long time to reflect on this".
"They’ve looked at the safety of the vaccine, they’ve looked at the risk for children."
She said advice on the issue was still interim.
Ms Donnelly said she knew the chief medical officers of all four nations had discussed the issue, and noted the Republic of Ireland had recently changed its guidance for vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds.
"I do fully understand the arguments about the disruption there has been for [school children] already.
"We will be ready to vaccinate if that advice come forward."
He wants to know what has "gone wrong on this occasion that sees us back in the situation we have been in as previous surges and how could that have been avoided?"
Prof Young responds saying the waves of the epidemic impose "considerable additional pressures" in terms of admissions.
He says he hopes the current wave will lead to less hospital pressure as result of covid.
Again he says that is a result of a successful vaccination
programme.
We are “all acutely aware of the pressures on our colleagues in
primary care and the hospital system”.
He says this wave is in the summer and that “exhausted staff
need to take holidays” to ensure their resilience. Another reason is the number
of people who need to self-isolate.
Prof Young says this wave is in the context of "both larger case numbers
and cases having a larger number of contacts” as a consequence of relaxation of
Covid rules.
“We need to remember the focus
must be on pushing vaccination, and encouraging adherence to positive behaviour," he adds.
'The worst winter we have ever seen - in the middle of summer'
Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) commissioner Paul Cavanagh says hospitals have faced "unprecedented pressures" since the last wave of Covid-19 infections.
Mr Cavanagh says the health service is currently experiencing "in the middle of summer, one of the worst winters we have ever seen".
He says there is a lot to do to catch up with cancelled surgeries, although he says progress is being made.
Of the 3,000 hospital beds available at any one time, he says around 11% are occupied by Covid patients.
"Of the 73 people in critical care, 34 are Covid patients and two thirds of these are unvaccinated."
Mr Cavanagh says oxygen supplies are good and hospitals are "well able to deal with demand".
However, he says "a large number of staff are unavailable to us" as they are having to isolate.
'Beneficial results of vaccination' - Prof Ian Young
Prof Ian Young goes on to discuss Covid-19 hospital admissions and what might come next.
He says there is a lag period of about eight days between an increase in case numbers and an increase in hospital admission and occupancy.
He says they are currently modelling somewhere between a "central" and "pessimistic" scenario in terms of hospital pressures.
"Under the central scenario we would peak somewhere around 400 inpatients towards the end of August - numbers gradually rising until then," he says.
He says while numbers are rising that if case numbers fall then it's likely hospital inpatient numbers will stabilise towards the end of next week.
"If case numbers begin to rise as a result of the weather deteriorating
then there would be further increase in admissions," he adds.
"At present the number of Covid patients in hospital remains about one third of that that was observed in the previous wave so the proportion of individuals who are identified as cases, who are admitted to hospital, is falling
and has fallen as a result of the beneficial results of vaccination," he
says.
Vaccine uptake "went off a cliff"
The head of NI's vaccine programme, Patricia Donnelly says vaccine uptake "went off a cliff" after initial success.
She says this has now changed due to the added convenience of mobile vaccination centres, as well as "novel means" such as free ice creams and selfie opportunities.
Coronavirus case numbers 'plateaued in past week'
Professor Ian Young, NI's chief scientific adviser, says there has been a "progressive increase in case numbers throughout the month of July" with regard to coronavirus.
"The number of cases is now at around 60% of the number in the previous wave", he says.
"Over the course of the last week case numbers appear to have plateaued and have levelled out."
He says there are two potential reasons why case numbers have plateaued - "the most unusual weather of the last two weeks" and "increased ventilation".
'Cases doubling every 7-8 days'
The committee hears that cases of Covid-19 are at 60% of the previous wave and doubling every 7-8 days, although numbers appear to be levelling out.
This may be as a result of recent warm weather which, if correct, could mean cases continuing to rise next week due to the weather deteriorating.
The committee is told of the pessimistic scenario regarding bed occupancy, likely to peak in mid-August with around 400 inpatients with numbers gradually rising until then.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our coverage from the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Covid case numbers, staffing issues and the vaccination programme are among the issues being discussed at the Health Committee today.
Patricia Donnelly, head of the Covid-19 Vaccine Programme, has been fielding questions at a departmental briefing.
