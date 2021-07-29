Health committee discuss Covid pressures

Patricia Donnelly, head of the Covid-19 taskforce in NI, tells the committee it is waiting for advice on vaccinating post-primary children.

She says the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the body responsible for issuing advice on vaccines in the UK, has taken "a long time to reflect on this".

"They’ve looked at the safety of the vaccine, they’ve looked at the risk for children."

She said advice on the issue was still interim.

Ms Donnelly said she knew the chief medical officers of all four nations had discussed the issue, and noted the Republic of Ireland had recently changed its guidance for vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds.

"I do fully understand the arguments about the disruption there has been for [school children] already.

"We will be ready to vaccinate if that advice come forward."