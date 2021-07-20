Political parties discuss legacy proposals

Some\nvictims campaigners have gathered at Stormont ahead of the assembly recall\ndebate on legacy proposals. They\nwere joined by some Sinn Fein MLAs. The\ngroup handed a letter to Sinn Féin’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill\nopposing the UK government’s plan to end all troubles-related prosecutions. It\nwill also give the letter to the other main party leaders as well as to the\nNorthern Ireland Office.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC PacemakerCopyright: Pacemaker HoCCopyright: HoC PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Protests at Stormont
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
Some victims campaigners have gathered at Stormont ahead of the assembly recall debate on legacy proposals.
They were joined by some Sinn Fein MLAs.
The group handed a letter to Sinn Féin’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill opposing the UK government’s plan to end all troubles-related prosecutions.
It will also give the letter to the other main party leaders as well as to the Northern Ireland Office.
How have people reacted to the proposals?
The plans have been met with unanimous opposition form the Northern Ireland Executive parties.
Victims and their families have also condemned the proposals.
They have said it would end the pursuit of justice for many families.
The motion before MLAs today, brought by the SDLP, rejects the government's proposals.
What are the proposals?
The measures proposed by the government would see a statute of limitations applied to all Troubles-related incidents.
It is understood it would apply to former members of the security forces as well as ex-paramilitaries.
Speaking last week, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said it was not a decision that was taken lightly.
The plans also include an end to all legacy inquests and civil actions related to the conflict.
The government's paper makes no mention of what might happen to cases currently before the courts.
You can read more here.
Assembly discussing UK government legacy proposals
The Assembly will shortly be discussing proposals from the UK government on how to deal with legacy issues in Northern Ireland.
That move has been met with opposition from political parties, victims and victims' rights groups.
The proposals, announced by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis, include provisions for a statute of limitations, a legal mechanism which would bar future prosecutions.
This would apply to former members of the security forces and to former paramilitaries.