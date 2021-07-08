NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Carál Ní Chuilín of Sinn Féin asks Louiza Chalal about the Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill in its current form.

“If this bill were to pass does it mean then that the rights of women and access to health care will be denied?”

Speaking through a French interpreter, Ms Chalal says “we insist on the autonomy of women to dispose of their own will”.

She explains that the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women seeks to “give legal access to abortion in all cases and to decriminalise it in all cases also”.