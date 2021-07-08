Carál Ní Chuilín of Sinn Féin asks Louiza Chalal about the Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill in its current form.
“If this bill were to pass does it mean then that the rights of women and access to health care will be denied?”
Speaking through a French interpreter, Ms Chalal says “we insist on the autonomy of women to dispose of their own will”.
She explains that the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women seeks to “give legal access to abortion in all cases and to decriminalise it in all cases also”.
'Human rights of women and people living with disabilities'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Paula Bradshaw of Alliance wants to know how CEDAW "looked at the human rights aspects around women and also people living with disabilities".
Louiza Chalal says "the committee recognises the legal access to abortion".
"Northern Ireland should support people with disabilities all through the pregnancy and to guarantee that the pregnant woman will have access to advice, support and help to carry on their pregnancy to term with regard to the child being born if the disability is not too severe".
'NI should support the decision made by women in full-mind'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin asks the witness what types of support should be made available for women.
“In cases of serve fetal impairment the diagnosis can be really difficult,” responds Louiza Chalal.
The Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) rep adds that there should be strong support services across “all the Northern Irish territory”.
These would provide support for all women, including those who which to have “access to advice and information in the case where they would wish to continue to pursue their pregnancy even in case of severe fetal impairment”.
“NI should support the decision made by women in full-mind and by their doctor,” she adds.
'Freedom of choice for women'
Louiza Chalal is speaking in French and her speech is translated to English through an interpreter.
The translator's audio connection is very poor - please bear with us.
The Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) official says she's going to focus on the matter of abortion in cases of severe fetal impairment.
"The committee recommends in its dialogue to respect the freedom of choice of women concerning maternity," Ms Chalal says.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
"The fact of refusing an abortion in the case of severe fetal impairment constitutes a violation of the obligations of a state party towards the CEDAW," Ms Chalal adds.
"The convention for people with disabilities is very clear on the fact that abortion should be available in the case of severe fatal impairment," she says.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives in NI for two-day trip
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly PacemakerCopyright: Pacemaker NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
'We insist on the autonomy of women'
Carál Ní Chuilín of Sinn Féin asks Louiza Chalal about the Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill in its current form.
“If this bill were to pass does it mean then that the rights of women and access to health care will be denied?”
Speaking through a French interpreter, Ms Chalal says “we insist on the autonomy of women to dispose of their own will”.
She explains that the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women seeks to “give legal access to abortion in all cases and to decriminalise it in all cases also”.
'Human rights of women and people living with disabilities'
Paula Bradshaw of Alliance wants to know how CEDAW "looked at the human rights aspects around women and also people living with disabilities".
Louiza Chalal says "the committee recognises the legal access to abortion".
"Northern Ireland should support people with disabilities all through the pregnancy and to guarantee that the pregnant woman will have access to advice, support and help to carry on their pregnancy to term with regard to the child being born if the disability is not too severe".
'NI should support the decision made by women in full-mind'
Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin asks the witness what types of support should be made available for women.
“In cases of serve fetal impairment the diagnosis can be really difficult,” responds Louiza Chalal.
The Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) rep adds that there should be strong support services across “all the Northern Irish territory”.
These would provide support for all women, including those who which to have “access to advice and information in the case where they would wish to continue to pursue their pregnancy even in case of severe fetal impairment”.
“NI should support the decision made by women in full-mind and by their doctor,” she adds.
'Freedom of choice for women'
Louiza Chalal is speaking in French and her speech is translated to English through an interpreter.
The translator's audio connection is very poor - please bear with us.
The Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) official says she's going to focus on the matter of abortion in cases of severe fetal impairment.
"The committee recommends in its dialogue to respect the freedom of choice of women concerning maternity," Ms Chalal says.
"The fact of refusing an abortion in the case of severe fetal impairment constitutes a violation of the obligations of a state party towards the CEDAW," Ms Chalal adds.
"The convention for people with disabilities is very clear on the fact that abortion should be available in the case of severe fatal impairment," she says.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives in NI for two-day trip
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
The Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is in Northern Ireland for talks with political leaders at Stormont.
He is also expected to meet senior police officers, Troubles victims and students during his two-day visit.
Sir Keir last visited Northern Ireland in 2018, when he was shadow Brexit secretary.
Ahead of his trip, he has warned that Boris Johnson's approach to the Brexit protocol is putting stability in Northern Ireland at risk.
Read more here.
Briefing on Abortion (Amendment) Bill
Committee chair Colm Gildernew opens the meeting to the public and brings members to order.
He runs through some house-keeping business before introducing this morning’s first guest.
It’s Louiza Chalal from the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women.
She’s joining MLAs to brief them on the Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill.
What's on at the Health Committee?
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, we'll be joining the Health Committee for a briefing from Health Minister Robin Swann and Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride.
This afternoon, the Public Accounts Committee continues its inquiry into the Sports Sustainability Fund.
The Health Committee kicks off at 09:00. Do stay with us.