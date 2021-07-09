“You were Britain’s chief negotiator for Brexit. Your eyes were wide open and your fingerprints is on every page of the protocol. Sixty-three pages of black and white,” says Martina Anderson.
The Sinn Féin MLA asks the Brexit minister if he accepts that the protocol has enabled NI to gain access to the single-market in the EU.
“I was the chief negotiator in 2019 and 2020,” responds Lord Frost.
He says the “protocol was the best option in a very complex situation”.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
A former Sinn Féin MEP, Ms Anderson references a recent High Court ruling over the lawfulness of the NI Protocol.
It was taken forward by a number of unionist politicians who oppose the agreement.
Lord Frost says he cannot comment on the case as it’s being appealed, but he does clarify his view that “nothing in the protocol effects the territorial integrity of the UK”.
He adds that the protocol is “clear about NI’s place in the customs union, it’s clear about the place of NI in the UK’s internal market”.
'Need to wait for full migitigations proposals'
Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart asks Lord Frost which areas need to be rebalanced and what mitigations he wants to see in place regarding the protocol.
Lord Frost replies that the MLA will have to wait to hear "the full details" when a statement is made in parliament.
"The fundamental is finding a way to ensure that goods can move from Great Britain to Northern Ireland in a freer way than is possible at the moment," he says.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
He adds that there is a "chilling effect" because of the customs boundary on GB companies "wanting to trade with Northern Ireland".
He says that is "clear" both anecdotally and in the figures.
Mr Stewart says his party opposes the NI Protocol and looks forward to meeting the Brexit minister about the issue next week.
'If your deal is so shoddy why did you negotiate it?'
“It’s your deal,” says Colin McGrath to Lord Frost in relation to the NI Protocol.
The SDLP MLA says “if your deal is so shoddy why did you negotiate it?”.
The Brexit minister says “the way it is being implemented doesn’t reflect the balance” which was agreed during negotiations.
“I don’t think it’s right to look at the protocol as a definitive text that was there in October 2019 and there’s nothing more to say,” explains Lord Frost.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
South Down MLA Colin McGrath asks the Brexit minister whether he sees “positives out of the protocol for business and trade here in NI”.
Lord Frost says the protocol was designed to try and “provide stability” for business and “ensuring there is no infrastructure and checks on the land border is extremely important”.
He explains that he was in Newry this morning where, he says, it was “very obvious that that has been extremely important to the economic success in that area”.
“We think it's absolutely essential that is maintained and it’s good we've found a way to do it, it’s a question of finding the right balance.”
UK-EU relations 'a little bit tense'
Lord Frost tells MLAs that relationship between the UK and EU "it is a little bit tense at the monument".
"Nobody wants that," he adds and explains that "the protocol issues are at the core of that".
The Brexit minister adds that if solutions can be found to issues, "the price on offer for us if we can find this new balance is that we will set the relationship between us and the EU onto a different trajectory".
'Nobody that I’ve spoken to thinks it’s working perfectly as it should'
Lord Frost says “the protocol was a huge compromise by us to protect the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement”.
He adds “it is pretty exceptional” and such a “highly unusual situation” that “it can’t be treated as just any other external border of the single market”.
The Brexit minister outlines that the government “reject suggestions that we ignored” the protocol or “not tried it”.
“We have problems,” says Lord Frost, adding that “the zero risk approach to how the rules should operate is in practice privileging one part of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the protocol over others".
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
“Nobody that I’ve spoken to from a wide range of political and civil society, businesses, nobody thinks it’s working perfectly as it should, or have suggested improvements,” says the minister.
He adds it’s welcome that the EU has shown some flexibility, but he says “the current process isn’t dealing with the fundamental problems”.
“We need to find a new balance in how the protocol is working if we are going to manage it,” explains Lord Frost.
'Brexit is going to be most harshly felt here'
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Colin McGrath, the chair of the Executive Office Committee, opens the meeting to the public.
He welcomes Lord Frost and Rebecca Ellis from the Cabinet Office.
The SDLP MLA moves straight to business.
He says “Brexit is going to be most harshly felt here in the north of Ireland” adding that “the majority here are uneasy with Brexit and the significant impact it is going to have on trade, opportunities and communities right across the north”.
Mr McGrath then invites Lord Frost to make some opening remarks.
Who is Lord Frost?
EPACopyright: EPA
Lord Frost was the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator.
He helped to formulate an agreement around the protocol on behalf of the UK government, but has previously said it was not being implemented as he intended.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly EPACopyright: EPA BBCCopyright: BBC ReutersCopyright: Reuters
'Your fingerprints on every page of the protocol'
“You were Britain’s chief negotiator for Brexit. Your eyes were wide open and your fingerprints is on every page of the protocol. Sixty-three pages of black and white,” says Martina Anderson.
The Sinn Féin MLA asks the Brexit minister if he accepts that the protocol has enabled NI to gain access to the single-market in the EU.
“I was the chief negotiator in 2019 and 2020,” responds Lord Frost.
He says the “protocol was the best option in a very complex situation”.
A former Sinn Féin MEP, Ms Anderson references a recent High Court ruling over the lawfulness of the NI Protocol.
It was taken forward by a number of unionist politicians who oppose the agreement.
Lord Frost says he cannot comment on the case as it’s being appealed, but he does clarify his view that “nothing in the protocol effects the territorial integrity of the UK”.
He adds that the protocol is “clear about NI’s place in the customs union, it’s clear about the place of NI in the UK’s internal market”.
'Need to wait for full migitigations proposals'
Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart asks Lord Frost which areas need to be rebalanced and what mitigations he wants to see in place regarding the protocol.
Lord Frost replies that the MLA will have to wait to hear "the full details" when a statement is made in parliament.
"The fundamental is finding a way to ensure that goods can move from Great Britain to Northern Ireland in a freer way than is possible at the moment," he says.
He adds that there is a "chilling effect" because of the customs boundary on GB companies "wanting to trade with Northern Ireland".
He says that is "clear" both anecdotally and in the figures.
Mr Stewart says his party opposes the NI Protocol and looks forward to meeting the Brexit minister about the issue next week.
'If your deal is so shoddy why did you negotiate it?'
“It’s your deal,” says Colin McGrath to Lord Frost in relation to the NI Protocol.
The SDLP MLA says “if your deal is so shoddy why did you negotiate it?”.
The Brexit minister says “the way it is being implemented doesn’t reflect the balance” which was agreed during negotiations.
“I don’t think it’s right to look at the protocol as a definitive text that was there in October 2019 and there’s nothing more to say,” explains Lord Frost.
South Down MLA Colin McGrath asks the Brexit minister whether he sees “positives out of the protocol for business and trade here in NI”.
Lord Frost says the protocol was designed to try and “provide stability” for business and “ensuring there is no infrastructure and checks on the land border is extremely important”.
He explains that he was in Newry this morning where, he says, it was “very obvious that that has been extremely important to the economic success in that area”.
“We think it's absolutely essential that is maintained and it’s good we've found a way to do it, it’s a question of finding the right balance.”
UK-EU relations 'a little bit tense'
Lord Frost tells MLAs that relationship between the UK and EU "it is a little bit tense at the monument".
"Nobody wants that," he adds and explains that "the protocol issues are at the core of that".
The Brexit minister adds that if solutions can be found to issues, "the price on offer for us if we can find this new balance is that we will set the relationship between us and the EU onto a different trajectory".
'Nobody that I’ve spoken to thinks it’s working perfectly as it should'
Lord Frost says “the protocol was a huge compromise by us to protect the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement”.
He adds “it is pretty exceptional” and such a “highly unusual situation” that “it can’t be treated as just any other external border of the single market”.
The Brexit minister outlines that the government “reject suggestions that we ignored” the protocol or “not tried it”.
“We have problems,” says Lord Frost, adding that “the zero risk approach to how the rules should operate is in practice privileging one part of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the protocol over others".
“Nobody that I’ve spoken to from a wide range of political and civil society, businesses, nobody thinks it’s working perfectly as it should, or have suggested improvements,” says the minister.
He adds it’s welcome that the EU has shown some flexibility, but he says “the current process isn’t dealing with the fundamental problems”.
“We need to find a new balance in how the protocol is working if we are going to manage it,” explains Lord Frost.
'Brexit is going to be most harshly felt here'
Colin McGrath, the chair of the Executive Office Committee, opens the meeting to the public.
He welcomes Lord Frost and Rebecca Ellis from the Cabinet Office.
The SDLP MLA moves straight to business.
He says “Brexit is going to be most harshly felt here in the north of Ireland” adding that “the majority here are uneasy with Brexit and the significant impact it is going to have on trade, opportunities and communities right across the north”.
Mr McGrath then invites Lord Frost to make some opening remarks.
Who is Lord Frost?
Lord Frost was the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator.
He helped to formulate an agreement around the protocol on behalf of the UK government, but has previously said it was not being implemented as he intended.
Yesterday, the now Brexit minister said the government will publish its plans for the future of the NI Protocol in the next fortnight, before Parliament rises for the summer recess.
He said the EU had still not responded to 12 papers tabled by the UK.
The minister’s appearance at the Executive Office Committee comes just over a week after EU chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic gave evidence to MLAs about the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.
What is the NI Protocol?
A big part of today’s committee meeting will undoubtedly focus on the NI Protocol.
The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which keeps Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods and means EU customs rules are enforced at its ports.
It was agreed by the UK and EU in October 2019 and was subject to further negotiation and agreement in 2020.
Under EU food safety rules, chilled meat products are not allowed to enter the single market from non-member countries such as the UK.
That means sending sausages from Great Britain to Northern Ireland is - in theory - no longer allowed.
Last week, the EU agreed to a UK request to delay a ban on chilled meat products from GB being sold in NI.
Read more here.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This afternoon’s meeting of the Executive Office Committee is extraordinary, not least because it’s taking place on a Friday but because MLAs are due to be joined by Brexit Minister Lord Frost.
He’s been in NI meeting business groups to discuss EU exit and NI Protocol related issues.
MLAs will have plenty of questions to ask him during today’s session.
Stay with us.