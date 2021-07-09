“You were Britain’s chief negotiator for Brexit. Your eyes were wide open and your fingerprints is on every page of the protocol. Sixty-three pages of black and white,” says Martina Anderson.

The Sinn Féin MLA asks the Brexit minister if he accepts that the protocol has enabled NI to gain access to the single-market in the EU.

“I was the chief negotiator in 2019 and 2020,” responds Lord Frost.

He says the “protocol was the best option in a very complex situation”.

A former Sinn Féin MEP, Ms Anderson references a recent High Court ruling over the lawfulness of the NI Protocol.

It was taken forward by a number of unionist politicians who oppose the agreement.

Lord Frost says he cannot comment on the case as it’s being appealed, but he does clarify his view that “nothing in the protocol effects the territorial integrity of the UK”.

He adds that the protocol is “clear about NI’s place in the customs union, it’s clear about the place of NI in the UK’s internal market”.