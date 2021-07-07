Chris Lyttle, the chair of the committee, opens the meeting to the public. Members are joining by video link. He runs through some items of housekeeping business before welcoming the first witnesses. They are here to brief MLAs about area planning issues.
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
Mrs Janis Scallon, Dept Ed
Ms Michele Corkey, Education Authority
Mr Michael McConkey, Education Authority
Mr Gerry Campbell, Council for Catholic Maintained Schools
Mrs Lorraine Finlay, Dept Ed
Area planning issues
UK passport fee for some in NI 'indefensible'
An anomaly that means people who live in Northern Ireland but were born in the Republic of Ireland must pay £1,330 for a UK passport is "indefensible" and should be scrapped, MPs have said.
The NI Affairs Committee said the policy ignored the unique relationship between the UK and Ireland.
It said a more "considered and bespoke" understanding was needed.
It also recommended making it simpler for people in Northern Ireland to renounce British citizenship.
What's on at the Education Committee?
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we'll be joining the final meeting of the Education Committee before the summer recess.
They'll be hearing from the Education Authority (EA) and the examinations body, CCEA.
And this afternoon the Finance Committee will have a presentation from the Financial Services Union.
The Education Committee meets at 09:00. Do stay with us.