Hello and welcome to live coverage of the NI Assembly.

It’s the beginning of the end today, as the assembly is preparing to wrap up for summer recess.

The Finance Minister, Conor Murphy, will be in the chamber to outline his plans for creating social value within the procurement process.

Economy Minister Paul Frew will also be making an appearance to move the corporate insolvency and governance act.

Health Minister Robin Swann will appear at Question Time at 14:00 alongside Mr Murphy.

Before the end of the day, the Executive Office Committee will bring forward a motion on redress for victims of historical institutional abuse.

Live action starts at 12:00 - stay with us until then.