UFU President Victor Chestnutt begins the briefing. He says the union has 11,500 family memberships and explains its work. Mr Chestnutt says agriculture is worth £5.2bn per year to the NI economy. He says the UFU supports climate change legislation but that "proposals must be just and fair". "We are farming in a global environment so we need to take a global view," he says. The union official says "NI's grass-based livestock production systems are among the lowest greenhouse gas emissions in Europe per unit of production". "I will not stand back and listen to accusations that NI farmers are lagging behind and that we're lacking in ambition when it comes to climate change," Mr Chestnutt says.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Ms Aileen Lawson, Ulster Farmers' Union
Mr Victor Chestnutt, Ulster Farmers' Union
Mr David Browne, Ulster Farmers' Union
'NI farmers are not lacking in ambition about climate change'
The battle of NI's climate change bills...
In March 2020, Clare Bailey of the Green Party introduced a private member's climate change bill to the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It was described by environmentalists as an "historic" moment.
It's the bill which members of the Agriculture Committee will be scrutinising this morning.
If passed it would commit Northern Ireland to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2045.
Last week, however, it came to light that another climate bill would be brought to the House - this time by the Agriculture and Environment Minister Edwin Poots.
Mr Poots' bill, which received approval from the executive to progress to the assembly, has a less stringent target and a longer time frame than its rival.
It draws on the recommendations by Lord Deben's Climate Change Committee, which suggested Northern Ireland adopt a cut of at least 82% in emissions by 2050.
You can read more about both bills here.
Committee opens to the public
Declan McAleer, the chair of the committee, brings members to order.
He runs through some housekeeping business before turning MLAs’ attention to their first briefing.
It’s from members of the Ulster Farmers’ Union UFU) on the Climate Change Bill.
Taskforce appeals for the return of live music
A Department for Communities (DfC) taskforce has urged Stormont to allow live music to resume.
A letter from the Culture, Arts and Heritage Taskforce to Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has been obtained by BBC News NI.
The letter also appeals for the reopening of entertainment venues.
"Continuing delays" in reopening are putting venues at risk and "imposing huge stresses" on people's incomes and wellbeing, it said.
Read more on this story here.
DUP MLA quits hours after Donaldson ratified as leader
Within the last 12 hours, the DUP has ratified its new leader - Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.
It's not been completely plain sailing for the new DUP chief however as party members and MLA Alex Easton has announced his decision to quit the party after 21 years.
The North Down politician said he was at the "end of his tether" and saw no "respect, discipline or decency" in the DUP's recent behaviour.
Mr Easton said he intended to stand as an independent unionist in the next Stormont assembly election.
Read more on this story here.
What's happening at the Agriculture Committee?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Thursday’s live coverage of the NI Assembly.
This morning we’re joining the Agriculture Committee as they continue gathering evidence on the Climate Change Bill.
This afternoon the Public Affair Committee will be hearing from the Audit Office about the executive’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis.
Live action starts at 10:00. Stay with us.