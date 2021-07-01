UFU President Victor Chestnutt begins the briefing.

He says the union has 11,500 family memberships and explains its work.

Mr Chestnutt says agriculture is worth £5.2bn per year to the NI economy.

He says the UFU supports climate change legislation but that "proposals must be just and fair".

David Browne (left) and Victor Chestnutt (right)

"We are farming in a global environment so we need to take a global view," he says.

The union official says "NI's grass-based livestock production systems are among the lowest greenhouse gas emissions in Europe per unit of production".

"I will not stand back and listen to accusations that NI farmers are lagging behind and that we're lacking in ambition when it comes to climate change," Mr Chestnutt says.