MLAs briefed on exam assessments and awards

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. EU citizens urged to apply to stay in UK now or lose rights

    travel
    Copyright: Getty Images

    EU citizens living in the UK have until the end of Wednesday to apply to stay or lose their rights, under post-Brexit rules introduced by the government.

    More than 5.6 million applications have been received, but around 400,000 cases are still waiting to be processed.

    Ministers say anyone who applies on time will have their existing rights protected while their case is heard.

    Labour says many vulnerable people risk losing access to public services and the deadline should be extended.

  2. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to be ratified as DUP leader

    Jeffrey Donaldson
    Copyright: PA Media

    The ruling executive of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will meet later on Wednesday to ratify Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as the new party leader.

    On Saturday, he secured support to take over from a majority of DUP MPs and MLAs.

    Wednesday night's meeting is expected to rubber stamp the result.

    The party's 130-strong executive is made up of MPs, MLAs, peers, constituency association and university group members.

  3. What's happening at the Economy Committee?

    Agenda
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  4. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: BBC

    Welcome to Wednesday at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning, we'll be joining members of the Economy Committee for a briefing from the exams body, CCEA.

    This afternoon, the Finance Committee will hear from an expert panel on NI Protocol-related issues.

    The Economy Committee meets at 10:00. Do stay with us.

