Health Minister Robin Swann says "mental ill health is one of the greatest challenges facing us today".

He says it's estimated that the Covid pandemic will result in up to 32% more referrals over the next three years.

The minister outlines some of the actions he has taken since his appointment including the appointment of the first mental health champion.

Turning to the new Mental Health Strategy, he says it lays down 35 actions to enable reform of our mental health services.

Mr Swann says it's built on a vision of "a society that promotes emotional wellbeing".

The strategy is split into three themes.

The first is promoting mental wellbeing, resilience and good mental health across society.

The second theme involves "promoting the right support at the right time" and provides service improvements across the whole lifespan.

The third theme, New Ways of Working, provides for system change to allow effective and efficient delivery of mental health services.