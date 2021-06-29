Health Minister Robin Swann says "mental ill health is one of the greatest challenges facing us today". He says it's estimated that the Covid pandemic will result in up to 32% more referrals over the next three years. The minister outlines some of the actions he has taken since his appointment including the appointment of the first mental health champion. Turning to the new Mental Health Strategy, he says it lays down 35 actions to enable reform of our mental health services. Mr Swann says it's built on a vision of "a society that promotes emotional wellbeing". The strategy is split into three themes. The first is promoting mental wellbeing, resilience and good mental health across society. The second theme involves "promoting the right support at the right time" and provides service improvements across the whole lifespan. The third theme, New Ways of Working, provides for system change to allow effective and efficient delivery of mental health services.
'I do welcome the fact that the truth still seems to hurt'
Principal Deputy Speaker of the House, Christopher Stalford, opens the meeting to the public and brings members to order.
John O’Dowd of Sinn Féin rises to his feet to make a point of order.
He says in the chamber on Monday, Jim Allister asked a question to Michelle O’Neill in which he “referred to her poisonous agenda in support for the Irish language act”.
Mr O’Dowd asks the speakers office to look at the manner and tone of the comments.
Mr Allister rises to say: “I have no apology to make for speaking the truth, but I do welcome the fact that the truth still seems to hurt.”
MLAs then turn to the first item of business on the agenda which is a public petition.
It’s been brought forward by Sinn Féin’s Colm Gildernew and calls for a transformation of dementia care.
Mr Gildernew says it's estimated that "across the North 22,000 people are living with dementia and their families are struggling to get the help they need and deserve".
With the petition lodged, members welcome the Health Minister Robin Swann to the chamber.
He joins them to make a statement regarding his mental health strategy for the next ten years.
Extended pub opening times to pass final Stormont hurdle
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
Long-awaited plans to extend opening times for pubs and nightclubs in Northern Ireland will pass their final hurdle at Stormont later today.
The changes will allow pubs and clubs to serve alcohol for an extra hour, until 02:00, almost every weekend.
Easter drinking restrictions are also set to be removed, with the legislation to pass its last stage in the assembly on Tuesday.
Most of the changes will take effect from 1 October 2021.
What's happening at the assembly?
Good morning
Welcome to Stormont on this beautiful June morning.
Our live coverage of of the assembly includes a statement from Health Minister Robin Swann on the Mental Health Strategy 2021-2031.
And, Michelle McIlveen faces her first Question Time since her appointment as Education Minister.
The fun starts at 10:30. Do stay with us.