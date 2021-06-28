NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Ulster Unionist John Stewart explains that his party “fundamentally oppose the protocol, we didn’t back Brexit but we certainly don’t back the protocol and what it brings”.

He asks the European Commission Vice President if he’s hearing the “concerns among the unionist community in NI” and what’s been done to ease these.

Maroš Šefčovič responds, “for us peace, stability and no hard border are absolute fundamental principles”.

He adds that the EU respects the constitutional set-up of the UK.