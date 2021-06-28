'Peace, stability and no hard border absolute fundamental principles'
Ulster Unionist John Stewart explains that his party “fundamentally oppose the protocol, we didn’t back Brexit but we certainly don’t back the protocol and what it brings”.
He asks the European Commission Vice President if he’s hearing the “concerns among the unionist community in NI” and what’s been done to ease these.
Maroš Šefčovič responds, “for us peace, stability and no hard border are absolute fundamental principles”.
He adds that the EU respects the constitutional set-up of the UK.
'It shouldn't be such a big problem'
Committee chair Colin McGrath is the first to ask questions.
He asks Maroš Šefčovič to explain the advantage of having an Swiss-style SPS system in place to remove most of the checks.
The vice-president uses a diagram to demonstrate that there would be "no checks needed for all sorts of goods and products".
He compares this to deals that exists with other countries.
"Our legislation is still very similar and it shouldn't be such a big problem to overcome," Mr Šefčovič adds.
Mr McGrath asks about advantages to NI in having dual access to markets.
He asks if the EU could help with a forthcoming investment conference.
Mr Šefčovič says: "Absolutely, I think that we need to go in that direction."
'Permanent solutions in the interest of all communities in NI'
“The protocol limits considerably the impact of Brexit on NI,” says Maroš Šefčovič.
“The protocol actually creates opportunities when combined with NI’s unique selling points,” he adds.
The Vice President of the European Commission reassures members that the benefits “are very real and this cannot be said often enough”.
“My goal has always been and continues to be to move decisively on to a result-oriented path to permanent solutions in the interest of all communities in NI and for peace and stability.”
'De-dramatise the rhetoric and find the solutions'
“Like you I want to see necessary checks reduced to the absolute minimum possible,” says Maroš Šefčovič.
The Vice President of the European Commission then outlines the Swiss-style sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) deal which could be a possible solution to resolve “problems which the communities in NI are concerned about”.
“On 17 June we received a request form the UK government to extend the grace period on chilled meat,” explains Mr Šefčovič.
“The commission welcomes the UK choosing to work on this issue jointly,” he adds.
“Talking repeatedly as though we had triggered Article 16 irresponsibly fans the flames,” says the EC VP.
He adds “rather we must do everything from every side to de-dramatise the rhetoric and find the solutions”.
'The protocol was the only possibly solution we found'
The Vice President of the European Commission begins by explaining that over the last week he’s held bilateral meetings with the leaders of the five main parties in NI.
Maroš Šefčovič says “I learned a lot”.
Beyond politicians, Mr Šefčovič says he’s also met with members of civic society and business representatives in NI alongside his UK counterpart Lord Frost.
“In order to reap the full benefits of the agreements we have jointly concluded that full and faithful implementation is crucial,” he adds.
“The protocol, as I’m sure you know, was the most difficult part of the entire negotiations and it was agreed by the current UK prime minister and by Lord Frost,” adds the EC VP.
“The protocol was the only possible solution we found to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland to ensure peace and stability and to protect the integrity of the EU single market.”
“Nobody has yet suggested a better workable alternative.
“The protocol needs to be fully and correctly implemented, and our approach has been and still is solution oriented, constructive and flexible.”
What is the NI Protocol?
A lot, if not all, of this morning's meeting will focus on the NI Protocol.
But what exactly is it?
During Brexit negotiations, all sides agreed that protecting the Northern Ireland peace deal (the Good Friday agreement) was an absolute priority.
When that was signed in 1998, one of the key issues was the need for an open border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
That was easy to settle because both were part of the European Union. However, a new arrangement was needed after Brexit.
The EU requires many goods to be inspected when they arrive from non-EU countries, while some products aren't allowed to enter at all.
The EU and the UK negotiated and signed up to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
It came into force on 1 January 2021.
Under the protocol, both sides agreed that, even though Northern Ireland was no longer part of the EU, it would continue to follow many of its rules.
This would enable lorries to continue driving across the land border without being inspected.
Meanwhile, England, Scotland and Wales are no longer following those rules - leading to a new "regulatory" border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
New checks on goods now need to be carried out when they enter Northern Ireland from England, Scotland or Wales.
Briefing from Vice President of European Commission
Committee chair Colin McGrath opens the meeting to the public.
The SDLP MLA runs though some brief committee housekeeping before introducing today's single item of business.
It's a briefing on European affairs from the Vice President of the European Commission, Maroš Šefčovič.
EU chief negotiator appears before Stormont committee
This morning, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator is to be questioned by members of the Executive Office Committee.
The meeting with European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič comes as the EU is due to agree to a UK request to delay a ban on chilled meat products from Great Britain being sold in Northern Ireland.
Products such as chilled sausages were due to be prohibited from Thursday as a result of the NI Protocol.
What's happening at the Executive Office Committee?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Monday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning while it’ll be business as usual in the assembly chamber, there’s an extraordinary meeting scheduled for members of the Executive Office Committee.
They’re due to welcome the Vice President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič.
It comes as the EU is due to agree to a UK request to delay a ban on chilled meat products from Great Britain being sold in Northern Ireland.
At 14:00 we’ll return to live coverage of the assembly by brining you Question Time.
This week Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill will be answering questions on behalf of the Executive Office and Paul Frew will be discussing the latest happening in his Economy Department.
Communities Minister Deidre Hargey will also have a busy day as she’s bringing forward the Local Government Bill.
It’s a busy start to the week and one you won’t want to miss.
Live action starts at 12:30.