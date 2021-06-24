Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly. This morning we'll be joining the Agriculture Committee for briefings on the Climate Change Bill. And this afternoon, the Lord Chief Justice, Sir Declan Morgan will be making a presentation on key justice issues. The Agriculture Committee meets at 10:00. Do stay with us.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
What's on at the Agriculture Committee
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we'll be joining the Agriculture Committee for briefings on the Climate Change Bill.
And this afternoon, the Lord Chief Justice, Sir Declan Morgan will be making a presentation on key justice issues.
The Agriculture Committee meets at 10:00. Do stay with us.