Stormont
Live

MLAs briefed on recovery of the tourist industry

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. Meeting opens to the public

    Caoimhe Archibald
    Copyright: NI Assembly

    Committee chair Caoimhe Archibald opens the meeting to the public.

    The Sinn Féin MLA begins the meeting by paying tribute to former committee member Gordon Dunne.

    She then takes the members through some initial committee business before turning to the first substantial item on the agenda.

    It's a briefing from Tourism NI and Tourism Ireland on the recovery of the tourism sector after Covid.

    The witnesses are:

    • Geraldine Fee, Department for the Economy
    • John McGrillen, Tourism NI
    • Niall Gibbons, Tourism Ireland

  3. Irish fishing fleet stages protest over EU-UK trade deal

    John Campbell

    BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor

    fish
    Copyright: BBC

    People working in the Irish fishing industry are protesting at Dublin Port over the impact of the Brexit deal.

    A flotilla of trawlers gathered at the entrance to the port on Wednesday morning and is proceeding up river in single file.

    The Irish fleet is one of the major losers from the fisheries part of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, the post-Brexit deal between the EU and UK.

    EU countries agreed to return some of the fish they take from UK waters.

    Read more on this story here.

  4. What's happening at the Economy Committee?

    NI Assembly
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  5. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to Wednesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning, members of the Economy Committee will hear about plans to assist recovery in the tourism sector post-Covid.

    Stormont
    Copyright: Tori Watson

    In the afternoon, the Executive Office Committee will hear from officials from the Historical Institutional Abuse redress board and stakeholders of the redress process.

    Live action starts at 10:00.

    Join us then.

Back to top