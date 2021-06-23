BBC Copyright: BBC

People working in the Irish fishing industry are protesting at Dublin Port over the impact of the Brexit deal.

A flotilla of trawlers gathered at the entrance to the port on Wednesday morning and is proceeding up river in single file.

The Irish fleet is one of the major losers from the fisheries part of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement, the post-Brexit deal between the EU and UK.

EU countries agreed to return some of the fish they take from UK waters.

