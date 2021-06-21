NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots is first to pay tribute to his late colleague.

“Today we mourn the loss of a very special person,” says Mr Poots.

He says Mr Dunne was first elected to the assembly to represent North Down in 2011, adding that “the respect he was held with in that community would need to be witnessed and I had the privilege of witnessing it”.

“I had the privilege last week, not pleasure, but privilege of nominating Stephen Dunne as Gordon’s replacement in this assembly,” says Mr Poots, adding “Stephen is a fine upstanding young man” who was his father’s “best friend”.

“I mourn Gordon’s loss not as a colleague but as a friend.”