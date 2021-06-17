'That’s completely untrue, very far from the truth'
Paula Bradshaw as the doctors how much training they’ve had to go through to become a feral medical consultant.
Dr John Manderson responds that “we all train as general obs and gynae consultants” which takes around nine years, but you do a “three year training programme” beyond that.
“It is a really highly trained area,” he adds and says there are currently five people in NI “trained to this level”.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Alliance MLA Ms Bradshaw asks the representatives how they’d respond to accusations that “you were coercing women into abortions and “were performing abortions on the basis of cleft lip”
“That’s completely untrue, very far from the truth,” says John Manderson.
“The problem is there maybe has been a misinterpretation of figures and people do not realise that when you have babies with severe abnormality they will have a mixture of conditions, possibly involving their brains, their hearts and on top of that they may have a cleft lip,” he explains.
“We are a caring and compassionate group of people” who are “trying to manage really difficult situations,” he adds.
Confidence to provide care
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Committee chair Colm Gildernew has the first question.
He asks Dr Carolyn Bailie to expand on her comment that doctors may not have the confidence to provide care if the bill were passed.
She replies that there can be a lot of interplay between fatal fetal abnormality and severe fetal impairment.
For some of the fatal conditions clinicians would begin to think that someone might begin to interpret it differently, Dr Bailie says, adding that this might lead them to act differently.
She says it would also remove the possibility of treatment on the basis of mental health.
Mr Gildernew asks Dr John Manderson about gaps within psychological support.
"Historically we've been really poor with this in Northern Ireland," he replies.
What is the Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill is a private members' bill which was brought forward by DUP MLA Paul Givan.
It proposes prevent abortions being carried out in NI in cases of non-fatal disabilities.
“We’re dealing with patients who have obviously very wanted pregnancies, happy to be pregnant,” but at their 20 week scan “are told some devastating news”,” says John Manderson.
“It’s a major life event,” adds the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists representative.
“We’re managing these patients, they are real life patients, from NI.
“We’re not wanting to be judging them, we’re wanting to manage them safely”.
He adds that the “few of them that travel” for an abortion “will travel regardless of decisions in NI,” but he would prefer for patients to have local support.
“We want to make sure that we are doing the best for these patients and we’re giving them all the choices.”
'Fear of ending up on the wrong side of the law'
Dr Carolyn Bailie starts the brief.
She says that fatal fetal abnormality "is not a medical or clinical term".
"It can be very difficult for us to distinguish at times whether it is a fatal fetal condition or whether it is severe fatal impairment," she says.
The doctor says that in 2014 the Department of Justice asked the Royal College for a list of the types of fatal fetal abnormality and they highlighted that it would be impossible to create a list.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
She says they have "real concerns" that if the bill is passed that for some conditions clinicians "will no longer have the confidence" to provide care locally "for fear of ending up on the wrong side of the law or the regulations".
The college also fears that there could be a return to situation of 2013 to 2019 when clinicians were unclear about what was meant by the term "an adverse effect on maternal mental health".
There were different legal interpretations about the definition of mental health.
"We feel that if the bill is passed that many women will have to travel to Great Britain in these really difficult and distressing circumstances," she adds.
Dr Bailie says the numbers of terminations for fatal fetal abnormality after 24 weeks are "really, really small".
Committee opens to the public
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Colm Gildernew, the chair of the committee, opens proceedings to the public.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
-
Dr Carolyn Bailie
-
Dr Jonathan Manderson
PA/PacemakerCopyright: PA/Pacemaker NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'That’s completely untrue, very far from the truth'
Paula Bradshaw as the doctors how much training they’ve had to go through to become a feral medical consultant.
Dr John Manderson responds that “we all train as general obs and gynae consultants” which takes around nine years, but you do a “three year training programme” beyond that.
“It is a really highly trained area,” he adds and says there are currently five people in NI “trained to this level”.
Alliance MLA Ms Bradshaw asks the representatives how they’d respond to accusations that “you were coercing women into abortions and “were performing abortions on the basis of cleft lip”
“That’s completely untrue, very far from the truth,” says John Manderson.
“The problem is there maybe has been a misinterpretation of figures and people do not realise that when you have babies with severe abnormality they will have a mixture of conditions, possibly involving their brains, their hearts and on top of that they may have a cleft lip,” he explains.
“We are a caring and compassionate group of people” who are “trying to manage really difficult situations,” he adds.
Confidence to provide care
Committee chair Colm Gildernew has the first question.
He asks Dr Carolyn Bailie to expand on her comment that doctors may not have the confidence to provide care if the bill were passed.
She replies that there can be a lot of interplay between fatal fetal abnormality and severe fetal impairment.
For some of the fatal conditions clinicians would begin to think that someone might begin to interpret it differently, Dr Bailie says, adding that this might lead them to act differently.
She says it would also remove the possibility of treatment on the basis of mental health.
Mr Gildernew asks Dr John Manderson about gaps within psychological support.
"Historically we've been really poor with this in Northern Ireland," he replies.
What is the Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill?
The Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill is a private members' bill which was brought forward by DUP MLA Paul Givan.
It proposes prevent abortions being carried out in NI in cases of non-fatal disabilities.
NI's abortion laws changed significantly in 2020 after legislation passed at Westminster.
Currently, is no time limit for terminations when there is a "substantial risk" a fetus would suffer a severe mental or physical impairment.
Campaigners have argued the law allows abortions without time limit for conditions such as Down's syndrome.
As Paul Givan is soon to be appointed as first minister, he can no longer bring forward the bill, however the speaker of the House has granted leave for another member of the House to do so instead.
Read more about the bill here.
'A major life event'
“We’re dealing with patients who have obviously very wanted pregnancies, happy to be pregnant,” but at their 20 week scan “are told some devastating news”,” says John Manderson.
“It’s a major life event,” adds the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists representative.
“We’re managing these patients, they are real life patients, from NI.
“We’re not wanting to be judging them, we’re wanting to manage them safely”.
He adds that the “few of them that travel” for an abortion “will travel regardless of decisions in NI,” but he would prefer for patients to have local support.
“We want to make sure that we are doing the best for these patients and we’re giving them all the choices.”
'Fear of ending up on the wrong side of the law'
Dr Carolyn Bailie starts the brief.
She says that fatal fetal abnormality "is not a medical or clinical term".
"It can be very difficult for us to distinguish at times whether it is a fatal fetal condition or whether it is severe fatal impairment," she says.
The doctor says that in 2014 the Department of Justice asked the Royal College for a list of the types of fatal fetal abnormality and they highlighted that it would be impossible to create a list.
She says they have "real concerns" that if the bill is passed that for some conditions clinicians "will no longer have the confidence" to provide care locally "for fear of ending up on the wrong side of the law or the regulations".
The college also fears that there could be a return to situation of 2013 to 2019 when clinicians were unclear about what was meant by the term "an adverse effect on maternal mental health".
There were different legal interpretations about the definition of mental health.
"We feel that if the bill is passed that many women will have to travel to Great Britain in these really difficult and distressing circumstances," she adds.
Dr Bailie says the numbers of terminations for fatal fetal abnormality after 24 weeks are "really, really small".
Committee opens to the public
Colm Gildernew, the chair of the committee, opens proceedings to the public.
He brings members to order and tells MLAs that he plans to suspend the meeting at around 12:00 to enable members who are at the assembly to attend the extraordinary plenary meeting which has been called in order to appoint a first and deputy first ministers.
Those joining the meeting remotely by video link will continue to listen to the evidence presented on the Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill.
With general business out of the way, Mr Gildernew welcomes representatives from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.
The witnesses are:
NI ministerial nominations due as Stormont stand-off ends
Nominations for Northern Ireland's first and deputy first ministers are expected later after a stalemate over Irish language laws was resolved.
NI Secretary Brandon Lewis said the DUP and Sinn Féin intended to nominate at the "earliest opportunity".
It comes as the UK government says it will legislate for language protections if the Stormont executive does not.
The legislation was part of the deal that restored power-sharing last January.
Read more on this story here.
What's happening at the Health Committee?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It's going to be a busy end to the week for MLAs.
In the wee small hours of last night, political stalemate was broken over Irish language legislation, meaning the DUP and Sinn Féin will now both nominate a first and deputy first minister, respectively.
The speaker has called an extraordinary sitting of the assembly to facilitate the nomination and appointment process at 12:00.
In the meantime, the usual business is under way at committees.
The Health Committee is meeting first thing this morning and will have a long session focused on the Abortion amendment Bill.
They'll hear from religious, charity and campaign groups about the proposed legislation.
The action starts at 09:15 - stay with us.