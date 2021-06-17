Paula Bradshaw as the doctors how much training they’ve had to go through to become a feral medical consultant.

Dr John Manderson responds that “we all train as general obs and gynae consultants” which takes around nine years, but you do a “three year training programme” beyond that.

“It is a really highly trained area,” he adds and says there are currently five people in NI “trained to this level”.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Alliance MLA Ms Bradshaw asks the representatives how they’d respond to accusations that “you were coercing women into abortions and “were performing abortions on the basis of cleft lip”

“That’s completely untrue, very far from the truth,” says John Manderson.

“The problem is there maybe has been a misinterpretation of figures and people do not realise that when you have babies with severe abnormality they will have a mixture of conditions, possibly involving their brains, their hearts and on top of that they may have a cleft lip,” he explains.

“We are a caring and compassionate group of people” who are “trying to manage really difficult situations,” he adds.