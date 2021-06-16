Stormont
Live

MLAs briefed on decarbonisation of road transport

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. What's on at the Infrastructure Committee?

    Agenda
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  2. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: BBC

    Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning, we join members of the Infrastructure Committee as they're briefed on MOT centres and driving tests.

    After lunch, members of the Executive Office, Finance and Economy Committees join together for a session on the executive's plans for Covid-19 recovery.

    The Infrastructure Committee meets at 10:00. Do stay with us.

Back to top