  1. Sinn Féin want UK government to bring in Irish language law

    Irish language campaigners dressed as crocodiles
    Copyright: PA Media

    Sinn Féin has told the UK government it should legislate for the Irish language through Westminster to resolve a Stormont split on the issue.

    Party leader Mary Lou McDonald claimed the government offered to intervene weeks ago but the party declined.

    Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson said the government "must not interfere in devolved issues at the behest of Sinn Féin".

    A stand-off has developed between the parties over language and culture law.

  2. What's on at the assembly?

    Agenda
    Copyright: NI Assembly
    Agenda
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  3. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: BBC

    Welcome to our live coverage of Tuesday at the NI Assembly.

    Today's business is dominated by debates on the coronavirus regulations, but there's also a motion on simultaneous interpretation of assembly business in Irish and Ulster Scots.

    Business kicks off at 10:30 with a statement from the infrastructure minister on that assemby hardy perennial, roads resurfacing.

    Do stay with us.

