Sinn Féin has told the UK government it should legislate for the Irish language through Westminster to resolve a Stormont split on the issue.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald claimed the government offered to intervene weeks ago but the party declined.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson said the government "must not interfere in devolved issues at the behest of Sinn Féin".

A stand-off has developed between the parties over language and culture law.

