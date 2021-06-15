Sinn Féin has told the UK government it should legislate for the Irish language through Westminster to resolve a Stormont split on the issue. Party leader Mary Lou McDonald claimed the government offered to intervene weeks ago but the party declined. Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson said the government "must not interfere in devolved issues at the behest of Sinn Féin". A stand-off has developed between the parties over language and culture law. Read more on this story here.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
Sinn Féin want UK government to bring in Irish language law
Sinn Féin has told the UK government it should legislate for the Irish language through Westminster to resolve a Stormont split on the issue.
Party leader Mary Lou McDonald claimed the government offered to intervene weeks ago but the party declined.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Sammy Wilson said the government "must not interfere in devolved issues at the behest of Sinn Féin".
A stand-off has developed between the parties over language and culture law.
Read more on this story here.
What's on at the assembly?
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of Tuesday at the NI Assembly.
Today's business is dominated by debates on the coronavirus regulations, but there's also a motion on simultaneous interpretation of assembly business in Irish and Ulster Scots.
Business kicks off at 10:30 with a statement from the infrastructure minister on that assemby hardy perennial, roads resurfacing.
Do stay with us.