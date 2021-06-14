NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill rises to speak.

The deputy leader of Sinn Féin will lose her position as joint head of the NI Executive with the resignation of Ms Foster.

"I commend Arlene for all her years of public service, " she says.

Ms O'Neill says that she and the first minister have had to share the common challenge that "we have to deal with the additional burden of misogyny".

Turning to the role of assembly members, she says it is "delivering on power sharing that's truly grounded in fairness and inclusion".

"You can't build power-sharing on broken promises. You must deliver on agreements that are made," says Ms O'Neill.