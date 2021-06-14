Edwin Poots, the new DUP leader, says he has had “much common ground” with the outgoing first minister, Arlene Foster.
“She, like I, was a child of the Troubles and had a similar circumstance in that the Troubles visited our homes,” he adds.
“Ensuring we have peace and ensuring we have a way of working with each other was a very powerful part of what she done in her politics,” says the Lagan Valley MLA.
“She’s had a hugely successful career,” says Mr Poots, adding that he believes “history will be very kind to Arlene”.
'We thank you for your public service' - Speaker
Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey is first to pay tribute to Mrs Foster.
He outlines some of the ministerial roles held by her and notes that she is "the longest serving female member of this assembly since it was established".
He says she was "a key player" throughout many negotiations.
Mr Maskey pays tribute to the work of the first minister during the Covid pandemic.
"Arlene, we thank you for your public service," he adds.
'Over and out' - Foster
“I may no longer be in the position of political leadership Mr Speaker, but rest assured I will contribute in whatever way I can to see Northern Ireland advance socially, politically, economically and culturally as part of the UK,” says Arlene Foster.
“I firmly believe strong functioning and successful devolution is vital to this.”
The outgoing first minister concludes by referencing the parable of the Good Samaritan.
“Let’s be generous, our Lord taught us the parable of the Good Samaritan,” adds Mrs Foster.
“I haven’t always made the right calls, none of us are perfect, but at the end of the parable the Lord asks: Who is your neighbour? The one who stopped to offer help.”
Mrs Foster’s final line: “Thank you for allowing me to speak. Over and out.”
She receives a round of applause from members of the House.
'Only by respecting identity will we move forward' - Foster
“In every corner of this House, people live here who have an Irish identity, a British Identity, some behave a British and Irish identity, some are British and Northern Irish, and there are new emerging identities,” says Arlene Foster.
“For all of this place, this is a place called home,” adds the outgoing first minister.
“We can poke each other in the eye and have a competition of ‘my identity is better than yours’, but it is only by respecting each other’s identity that we will move forward.
“The beauty of the union is we can have all of our identified and live here side-by-side.”
'I defended myself vigorously' - Foster
In 2016, Arlene Foster took over the role of first minister, something she says “a little girl growing up in Fermanagh could "scarcely have countenanced”.
“The role of females in public life is something I will continue to champion,” she adds.
Turning to the issue of the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, Mrs Foster says “when faced with false allegations of corruption, I defended myself vigorously to clear my name and none should have to tolerate such assaults on their character”.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
'You can't build power-sharing on broken promises' - O'Neill
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill rises to speak.
The deputy leader of Sinn Féin will lose her position as joint head of the NI Executive with the resignation of Ms Foster.
"I commend Arlene for all her years of public service, " she says.
Ms O'Neill says that she and the first minister have had to share the common challenge that "we have to deal with the additional burden of misogyny".
Turning to the role of assembly members, she says it is "delivering on power sharing that's truly grounded in fairness and inclusion".
"You can't build power-sharing on broken promises. You must deliver on agreements that are made," says Ms O'Neill.
'Take pride in breaking glass ceiling' - Aiken
Former Ulster Unionist leader has reacted to Mrs Foster's final speech as first minister.
Writing on social media, Steve Aiken said while they "may not have seen eye to eye on many issues... she can "always take great pride in breaking the glass ceiling as our first female first minister".
She outlines that this coincided with the declining health of former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness and resulted in “a crisis that led the unnecessary loss of devolution”.
It took the New Decade, New Approach agreement to return devolution, explains Mrs Foster, adding “we had much to make up for in the lost years” and to “push NI forward as quickly as we could”.
'Unfinished business to ensure NI succeeds' - Foster
“My time as first minister may have come to a close abruptly but I remain someone with a passion for service, for Northern Ireland, and for the union,” says Arlene Foster.
“This particular chapter may be closing but I intend to write some more in the years ahead, for I have unfinished business to ensure NI succeeds in its new century,” she adds.
First elected to the assembly in 2003, Mrs Foster said she was proud to represent the constituency of Fermanagh and South Tyrone.
“In 2007, when devolution returned I was appointed minister for the environment, and from there I went on to become minister for enterprise, trade and investment,” explains the former DUP leader.
Mrs Foster outlines some of the key achievements which “she looks back upon with pride”.
'Looking forward to fresh challenges' - Foster
Arlene Foster begins her speech by saying “all periods of leadership must come to an end”.
She says “whilst I will miss the exchanges from this seat I am looking forward to fresh challenges”.
The former DUP leader says she will “continue to speak up on behalf of women in public life, as well as our children by seeking better protections for everyone on social media”.
“Today our young people have no escape, the bullies are following them right into the bedroom and we must act,” adds Mrs Foster.
The outgoing first minister says “like all politicians who resign, I will now spend more time with my family”, adding that her family “will see more of me, whether they like it or not”.
“Those of us in public life know we cannot fully function without the support of our loved ones and I’ve had that in abundance.”
Will the executive be able to meet this week?
The NI Executive is due to meet, as usual, on Thursday.
But this can only happen if the posts of first and deputy first ministers are filled.
Arlene Foster submits resignation letter
Alex Maskey, the Speaker of the House, opens the plenary session to the public.
He runs through some business including notifying members that Diane Dodds and Peter Weir have stood down from their posts as Economy and Education Ministers, respectively.
They are being replaced by DUP colleagues, Paul Frew and Michelle McIlveen.
Mr Maskey then calls First Minister Arlene Foster to the podium.
She’s making a statement on what is her final day in office.
In April, Mrs Foster announced her resignation as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party and as NI first minister after an internal revolt.
It’s understood the outgoing first minister is also due to quit the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) when she stands down from her post.
Before inviting Mrs Foster to speak, Mr Maskey says he received a resignation letter from the outgoing first minister this morning.
He puts on record the assembly’s best wishes and tributes to Mrs Foster.
Some new ministers in town...
This morning DUP MLAs Michelle McIlveen and Paul Frew signed their pledge of office.
They'll be taking up ministerial posts under Edwin Poots' new assembly line-up.
Ms McIlveen replaces Peter Weir as Education Minister, while Paul Frew takes over as Economy Minister from Diane Dodds.
Arlene Foster's last day in office
On the last day in her position as first minister, Arlene Foster took to twitter this morning.
She shared a photograph of flowers along with the hashtag #ProudofNI
Edwin Poots will not guarantee Irish language law this term
DUP leader Edwin Poots has said he intends to support Irish language legislation, but not necessarily before the next assembly election.
Sinn Féin has suggested it may not support a new DUP first minister unless such legislation is approved by ministers.
Arlene Foster is to resign as first minister at 13:00 this afternoon.
Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill will lose her position as deputy first minister because the roles are a joint office.
Read more on this story here.
Sinn Féin accused DUP of acting in bad faith
Over the weekend, fresh doubts emerged over the future of the Stormont Executive after Sinn Féin accused the DUP of "acting in bad faith".
The parties have only seven days to elect a new first minister after the resignation of Arlene Foster.
For that to happen, Sinn Féin must nominate a deputy first minister.
But a Sinn Féin source said that after a series of meetings with the new DUP leader, they do not believe the DUP will deliver on an Irish language act.
Read more on this story here.
What's happening at the assembly this morning?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Monday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning Arlene Foster will make a statement to members ahead of her resignation at 13:00.
She's standing down after more than 20 DUP NI Assembly members and four MPs signed a letter voicing no-confidence in her leadership.
There'll also be normal assembly business, with the Health Minister Robin Swann appearing at Question Time and the Finance Minister Conor Murphy bringing forward the Rates Exemptions Order.
Live action starts at 12:00. Stay with us.