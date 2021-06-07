Jim Allister of the TUV says “under devolution our Health has suffered greatly” adding that “waiting lists are crippling the service”.

“Are we in the business of ending squander?”

“On the very day we hold this debate we all get a missive from the chair of the procedures committee, telling us that we now have a proposal from the committee to spend £321,000 on translation services in this chamber,” says the North Antrim MLA.

He says that amount of money “could employ ten new nurses per annum”.

“There’s not a member in this House who does not speak or does not understand English.”

Gerry Carroll says the estimates process “will form the basis of the budget going forward for this year”.

The People Before Profit MLA adds that “there is some very worrying news” under estimates allocated to the Economy Department.

“We face massive challenges of deprivation, health inequality, wealth inequality,” says the West Belfast rep.