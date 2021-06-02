Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly on this fine June morning. We'll be joining members of the Education Committee shortly for sessions on Irish-medium education and this year's examination contingency plans. This afternoon, the Executive Committee will be briefed on community relations in schools. The Education Committee meeting kicks off at 09:30. Do stay with us.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC
What's on at the Education Committee?
Good Morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly on this fine June morning.
We'll be joining members of the Education Committee shortly for sessions on Irish-medium education and this year's examination contingency plans.
This afternoon, the Executive Committee will be briefed on community relations in schools.
The Education Committee meeting kicks off at 09:30. Do stay with us.