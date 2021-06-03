Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The Agriculture Department runs checks on animals and food moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland under protocol rules.

It temporarily suspended physical checks at the ports of Belfast and Larne at the start of February.

The move followed a decision by Mid and East Antrim Council, which provided around a dozen environmental health officers to Larne Port, to withdraw its staff.

The council said it had done so because of threatening graffiti near the port and allegations of other intimidation.

The PSNI later said there was no suggestion of involvement by loyalist paramilitary groups and no evidence to support claims that staff licence plate numbers had been recorded.

