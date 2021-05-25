John Stewart of the UUP says the minister made reference to commitments made in the New Decade New Approach agreement. He asks if it would be wise to focus on unfunded commitments instead of addressing issues such as potholes which can “compromise the safety of citizens”. Nichola Mallon responds that there has been “a significant shortfall in terms of investment and funding that has been made available to my department”. Alliance MLA Andrew Muir asks the infrastructure minister what she plans to do around increasing active travel. Minister Mallon says there will be efforts made to encourage people to walk and cycle. She adds that her departmental budget is curtailed due to statutory commitments.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly View more on twitterView more on twitter NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Compromise the safety of citizens'
John Stewart of the UUP says the minister made reference to commitments made in the New Decade New Approach agreement.
He asks if it would be wise to focus on unfunded commitments instead of addressing issues such as potholes which can “compromise the safety of citizens”.
Nichola Mallon responds that there has been “a significant shortfall in terms of investment and funding that has been made available to my department”.
Alliance MLA Andrew Muir asks the infrastructure minister what she plans to do around increasing active travel.
Minister Mallon says there will be efforts made to encourage people to walk and cycle.
She adds that her departmental budget is curtailed due to statutory commitments.
Middletown to Smithborough greenway
Sinn Féin's Cathal Boylan is "a bit disappointed that the Middletown to Smithborough greenway is not going to meet its 2021 target".
He wants to see the project delivered as soon as possible.
The minister says explains that there are plans to extend connectivity of the Ulster Canal Greenway northwards.
She says she's keen for her officials to work to support these efforts.
Dolores Kelly of the SDLP asks about NSMC co-operation on tackling the climate change crisis.
Ms Mallon says a number of current projects "are all about tackling the climate emergency. Minster Eamon Ryan is very passionate about this".
North-South Ministerial Council meeting
Speaker Alex Maskey opens the meeting to the public.
He moves swiftly to the first item of business - a briefing from Minister Nichola Mallon on a recent North-South Ministerial Council meeting.
Ms Mallon and Arlene Foster, the First Minister, attended the meeting.
A number of issues were discussed, such as EU funding, New Decade New Approach commitments and transport issues, outlines the infrastructure minister.
Technical fault with video
Due to technical issues, we're unable to bring you the live stream of the NI Assembly at the moment..
We're working hard to resolve the issue but in the meantime you can watch live proceedings on the NI Assembly website.
Links included below.
What's happening at the assembly today?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage of the NI Assembly.
We’ve another action-packed plenary session for you today.
Nichola Mallon, the Infrastructure Minister, will begin the morning by outlining what happened at the latest North-South Ministerial Council meeting on transportation.
Then MLAs will turn to the most substantial item of the day - the Budget 2021/22.
Question Time’s back at 14:00 - this time with Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.
Live coverage starts at 10:30 - stay with us until then.