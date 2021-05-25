John Stewart of the UUP says the minister made reference to commitments made in the New Decade New Approach agreement.

He asks if it would be wise to focus on unfunded commitments instead of addressing issues such as potholes which can “compromise the safety of citizens”.

Nichola Mallon responds that there has been “a significant shortfall in terms of investment and funding that has been made available to my department”.

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir asks the infrastructure minister what she plans to do around increasing active travel.

Minister Mallon says there will be efforts made to encourage people to walk and cycle.

She adds that her departmental budget is curtailed due to statutory commitments.