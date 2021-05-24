PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Restaurants, cafes, bars and other hospitality venues in Northern Ireland can operate indoors from Monday in another sign of a return to normality as Covid-19 restrictions ease further.

Six people from two households can now meet indoors in homes .

Non-essential travel is allowed to the rest of the UK, and a traffic light system will be in place for foreign travel.

The measures were agreed by ministers last week.

