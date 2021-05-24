Restaurants, cafes, bars and other hospitality venues in Northern Ireland can operate indoors from Monday in another sign of a return to normality as Covid-19 restrictions ease further. Six people from two households can now meet indoors in homes . Non-essential travel is allowed to the rest of the UK, and a traffic light system will be in place for foreign travel. The measures were agreed by ministers last week . Read more on this story here.
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
Indoor hospitality and household visits to resume
Colm Kelpie
BBC News NI
Restaurants, cafes, bars and other hospitality venues in Northern Ireland can operate indoors from Monday in another sign of a return to normality as Covid-19 restrictions ease further.
Six people from two households can now meet indoors in homes.
Non-essential travel is allowed to the rest of the UK, and a traffic light system will be in place for foreign travel.
The measures were agreed by ministers last week.
What's on at the assembly today?
Good morning
Welcome to Monday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today's business includes an Alliance motion on the Green New Deal.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon and Justice Minister Naomi Long will be appearing at Question Time.
The assembly meets at 12:00.
Do stay with us.