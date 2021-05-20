Hello and welcome to Thursday’s live coverage of the NI Assembly.

This morning the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey will appear before her department’s scrutiny committee to answer questions about the Local Government Bill.

Officials from the department will also be outlining 2021-22 budget priorities.

In the afternoon, we’ll be joining the Public Accounts Committee for its inquiry into speeding up the justice system.

They’ll be joined by officials from the courts and tribunals service, Public Prosecution Service, Department of Justice and PSNI chief Simon Byrne.

The live action starts at 09:15. Join us then.