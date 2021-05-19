Chris Lyttle has the first opportunity to ask questions.

He asks why the minister decided against a short public or committee consultation on the exam arrangements for 2021/22.

"We have been trying to work directly with stakeholders. Very specifically with school leaders and those involved with the workforce," the minister replies.

"It is a level of balance," Peter Weir says, adding that there's "a danger" that consultation would "elongate the process".

The committee chair asks if the department will be monitoring the "emotional heath and wellbeing of children".

Dr Suzanne Kingon says the ETI (Education and Training Inspectorate) "are engaging with schools to do a student voice piece".