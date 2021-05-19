Chris Lyttle has the first opportunity to ask questions. He asks why the minister decided against a short public or committee consultation on the exam arrangements for 2021/22. "We have been trying to work directly with stakeholders. Very specifically with school leaders and those involved with the workforce," the minister replies. "It is a level of balance," Peter Weir says, adding that there's "a danger" that consultation would "elongate the process". The committee chair asks if the department will be monitoring the "emotional heath and wellbeing of children". Dr Suzanne Kingon says the ETI (Education and Training Inspectorate) "are engaging with schools to do a student voice piece".
'Primary schools counselling pilot' for 2021-22
Peter Weir, the Education Minister, joins the meeting by video link.
He says this year, centre-submitted grades will be received by CCEA who will then “undertake external moderation” of grades.
Results should be issued on 10 August for A and AS Level students and 12 August for GCSE students, explains the minister.
As for 2021-22 examinations, Mr Weir says he spoke to the assembly on Monday and outlined that each qualification, except for Maths, would have some reductions in assessment content.
CCEA will make the final decision on which modules or units will be removed.
“The pressure of assessment will be reduced,” says Mr Weir, adding that with fewer examinations to prepare for he hopes that students “will enjoy their learning”.
Emotional and mental health of young people “is a high priority” says the minister.
“A primary schools counselling pilot will commence during the 2021-22 year subject to funding,” says the minister.
On the issue of the GTCNI (General Teaching Council For Northern Ireland) the minister says there has “been work done to progress an independent review” of concerns raised.
Education minister briefing on exams and school restart
Committee chair Chris Lyttle (above) calls the meeting to order.
He takes the members through some initial committee business before turning to this morning's first item.
Education Minister Peter Weir is giving a briefing on Assessment, Restart and Contingency Planning.
With him are Department of Education (DoE) Officials, Ricky Irwin, Karen McCullough and Dr Suzanne Kingon.
Arlene Foster to meet Boris Johnson for final time as first minister
Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
The outgoing Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader and First Minister Arlene Foster will meet the prime minister in Downing Street on Thursday, the BBC understands.
It is believed the meeting has been organised for some time.
Mrs Foster is due to step down as DUP leader on 28 May and end her tenure as first minister at the end of June.
She will travel to London to meet Boris Johnson and is expected to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol.
What's happening at the Education Committee?
