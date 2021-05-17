pacemaker Copyright: pacemaker

A watchdog report into whether there were failings in how the police handled the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey will be published on Monday.

A review was launched after it was announced prosecutions could not be brought against 24 Sinn Féin politicians.

It was conducted by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC).

The findings will be presented to Justice Minister Naomi Long and the NI Policing Board early on Monday.

The report is thought to run to more than 100 pages.

