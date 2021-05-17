A watchdog report into whether there were failings in how the police handled the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey will be published on Monday. A review was launched after it was announced prosecutions could not be brought against 24 Sinn Féin politicians . It was conducted by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC). The findings will be presented to Justice Minister Naomi Long and the NI Policing Board early on Monday. The report is thought to run to more than 100 pages. Read more on this story here.
Report due on PSNI handling of Bobby Storey funeral
What's happening at the assembly today?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Monday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It’s going to be a busy start to the week with ministerial statements on exam arrangements fro 2021-22 and a debate on ending religious discrimination in teaching appointments.
First minister’s questions is due at 14:00 and could be the last time we'll see Arlene Foster in that spotlight.
DUP MLAs will also be bringing forward a motion on unfettered access to medicines and medical devices.
For all of the above, and more, join us at 12:00.