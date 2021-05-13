Robin Swann says there’s a need to reduce the stigma around mental health, improve support and ensure suitable resources are available.

The health minister outlines the impact of the pandemic on “the population’s wellbeing and mental health” and his response to the issues which have arisen.

“Trusts operate consistently above 100% bed occupancy levels in mental health in-patient units and the patients who are admitted are often much more seriously ill than often expected,” he explains.

“Mental health in-patient bed pressures are likely to continue,” says the minister, but he outlines a short-term approach being taken to “increase capacity in the short term and medium term as well”.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Turning to a ten-year mental health strategy for NI, Mr Swann says he thinks this is the best way to “put across real and lasting change” for people in NI.

The draft mental health strategy for 2021-2031 was published last year and a consultation was completed by March, explains the minister.

“As for children and young people, the minister says “the pandemic has had a significant impact”.

Mr Swann adds that “despite the great strides forward that we have made as a society in terms of talking about mental health”, there is an issue regarding funding.

“Mental health in NI receives between 25-30% less per capita than in England despite many indications that mental health needs here are greater, not least because of the legacy of the Troubles,” says Mr Swann adding that it’s a funding gap of £100-150m per year.