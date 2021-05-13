Cara Hunter of the SDLP asks the minister about crisis support services and “longer and more sustainable funding” for these facilities.
“Recognising the need to improve mental health crisis response in NI, one of the actions in the mental health action plan centres on the reconfiguration of mental health crisis services,” responds the minister.
Robin Swann says “it is seen as one of the keys to unlocking the entire system working better together”.
'Is there a case for reform of the Trust model in NI?'
Deputy chair of the Health Committee Pam Cameron asks if there is “a case for reform of the trust model in NI?”
“Have you made any progress towards the regional approach towards the bed management issue?” she adds.
The Health and Social Care Board have a manager in place to look at bed management, responds the health minister.
Robin Swann adds “there is no department direction at this moment in time for single trust at this time”.
He praises the adaptation of trusts during the pandemic, and their willingness to work together.
'A stronger workforce'
Committee chair Colm Gildernew has the first opportunity to ask a question.
He wants to know more about "building a stronger mental health workforce" and the planning that has been carried out regarding the workforce.
The minister says that the 300 additional nurses coming on-stream each year will be across a number of specialties.
"This investment takes time for completion. There is no ready workforce sitting there waiting for us to put out a job advert, " Robin Swann says.
'Mental health in NI receives between 25-30% less per capita than in England'
Robin Swann says there’s a need to reduce the stigma around mental health, improve support and ensure suitable resources are available.
The health minister outlines the impact of the pandemic on “the population’s wellbeing and mental health” and his response to the issues which have arisen.
“Trusts operate consistently above 100% bed occupancy levels in mental health in-patient units and the patients who are admitted are often much more seriously ill than often expected,” he explains.
“Mental health in-patient bed pressures are likely to continue,” says the minister, but he outlines a short-term approach being taken to “increase capacity in the short term and medium term as well”.
Turning to a ten-year mental health strategy for NI, Mr Swann says he thinks this is the best way to “put across real and lasting change” for people in NI.
The draft mental health strategy for 2021-2031 was published last year and a consultation was completed by March, explains the minister.
“As for children and young people, the minister says “the pandemic has had a significant impact”.
Mr Swann adds that “despite the great strides forward that we have made as a society in terms of talking about mental health”, there is an issue regarding funding.
“Mental health in NI receives between 25-30% less per capita than in England despite many indications that mental health needs here are greater, not least because of the legacy of the Troubles,” says Mr Swann adding that it’s a funding gap of £100-150m per year.
Could theatres in NI reopen in June?
The committee meeting opens
Committee chair Com Gildernew opens the meeting to the public.
The Sinn Féin MLA takes the members straight to the first item on the agenda.
It's a briefing from Health Minister Robin Swann on Mental Health Awareness Week.
NI ministers to review Covid-19 restrictions
Northern Ireland ministers are due to meet later today to review the current Covid-19 restrictions.
Hugging of loved ones and the resumption of international travel are expected to be discussed, the first minister said.
Arlene Foster said ministers will discuss what has been taking place elsewhere in the UK.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said NI is in a "really good place" and she hoped progress could be made.
Read more on this story here.
What's happening at the health committee?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Thursday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, Health Minister Robin Swann will join MLAs to discuss Mental Health Awareness Week.
NI Children’s Commissioner, Koulla Yiasouma, will also join the Health Committee to update on issues related to children’s mental health.
In the afternoon, the Justice Committee will take an in-depth look at the Protection from Stalking Bill with the Police Service of Northern Ireland..
For all this and more, join us from 09:30.