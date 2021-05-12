Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The UK's Brexit Minister Lord Frost has said it is hard to see that the way the Northern Ireland Protocol is currently operating "can be sustainable for long".

He was speaking after a visit to Northern Ireland.

The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which creates a border in the Irish Sea.

It was agreed by the UK and EU in October 2019 and was subject to further negotiation in 2020.

