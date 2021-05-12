Stormont
Live

Economy minister outlines Recovery Action Plan

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. Brexit minister says NI Protocol operation is ‘not sustainable’

    John Campbell

    BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor

    Lord Frost
    The UK's Brexit Minister Lord Frost has said it is hard to see that the way the Northern Ireland Protocol is currently operating "can be sustainable for long".

    He was speaking after a visit to Northern Ireland.

    The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which creates a border in the Irish Sea.

    It was agreed by the UK and EU in October 2019 and was subject to further negotiation in 2020.

  2. What's on at the Economy Committee?

    Agenda
  3. Good morning

    Stormont
    Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning, Economy Minister Diane Dodds will be sharing details of her Economic Recovery Action Plan with committee members.

    And this afternoon, the Executive Office Committee will have a briefing on EU Matters.

    The Economy Committee meets at 09:30. Do stay with us.

