Stormont
MLAs debate the second stage of the Climate Bill

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to Monday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    It’s been a busy political weekend - with news breaking that Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken is to stand down as party leader.

    In the chamber this afternoon, MLAs will debate the second stage of the Climate Change Bill brought forward by Green Party leader Clare Bailey.

    Stormont
    At 14:00, Economy Minister Diane Dodds and Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey will be in the chamber for Question Time.

    Live action starts at 12:00 - join us then.

