Stormont
MLAs briefed on High Street Voucher Scheme

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. What is the High Street Voucher Scheme?

    shopping
    Copyright: Pacemaker

    Last week, Economy Minister Diane Dodds announced that every adult in NI will be eligible for a £100 voucher to spend on the high street.

    People over the age of 18 can apply for the scheme, which is designed to encourage spending at retail and hospitality outlets, which have been adversely affected by lockdown measures.

    The card cannot be used for internet shopping and the application process will be through an online portal.

    Funding of £145m has been allocated for its rollout.

    Read more about the scheme here.

  2. Committee opens to the public

    Caoimhe Arcihbald
    Copyright: NI Assembly

    Caoimhe Arcihbald, the chair of the committee, opens the meeting to the public.

    After the Sinn Féin MLA runs through some general house-keeping, she turns members’ attention to the first item of substantial business.

    It’s a briefing on the High Street Voucher Scheme from department officials.

    The witnesses are:

    • Keith Foster, DfE
    • Tommy O’Reilly, DfE
    • Dave Vincent, Strategic Investment Board
    • Naomi Waite, Tourism NI

  3. What's on at the Economy Committee today

    agenda
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  4. Good morning

    NI Assembly
    Copyright: BBC

    Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning we'll join members of the Economy Committee for a briefing on the High Street Vouchers Scheme.

    And this afternoon, the Committee on Procedures will hear from assembly officials on arrangements for simultaneous translation at Parliament Buildings.

    The Economy Committee meets at 10:00. Do stay with us.

