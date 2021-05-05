Pacemaker Copyright: Pacemaker

Last week, Economy Minister Diane Dodds announced that every adult in NI will be eligible for a £100 voucher to spend on the high street.

People over the age of 18 can apply for the scheme, which is designed to encourage spending at retail and hospitality outlets, which have been adversely affected by lockdown measures.

The card cannot be used for internet shopping and the application process will be through an online portal.

Funding of £145m has been allocated for its rollout.

