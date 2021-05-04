Speaker Alex Maskey explains that there are a number of amendments to the bill but they are mainly technical. He takes the members through a clause by clause consideration of the bill. Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey speaks to amendments 1 and 2 to 20. She explains that these "technical and consequential" are necessitated by the introduction of the Westminster Pension Schemes Act. Ms Hargey explains the amendments in some detail. Paula Bradley of the DUP chairs the Communities Committee. She says the committee approves of the bill. Ms Bradley says the bill "overall is designed to safeguard workers' pensions".
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly View more on twitterView more on twitter NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Communities minister explains amendments
Speaker Alex Maskey explains that there are a number of amendments to the bill but they are mainly technical.
He takes the members through a clause by clause consideration of the bill.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey speaks to amendments 1 and 2 to 20.
She explains that these "technical and consequential" are necessitated by the introduction of the Westminster Pension Schemes Act.
Ms Hargey explains the amendments in some detail.
Paula Bradley of the DUP chairs the Communities Committee.
She says the committee approves of the bill.
Ms Bradley says the bill "overall is designed to safeguard workers' pensions".
Pensions Scheme Bill
Speaker Alex Maskey concludes the MLAs’ Matter of the Day regarding the centenary of NI.
It’s now time for a debate on the consideration stage of the Pensions Scheme Bill.
You can read more about the bill here.
'The Bundesliga without Bayern'
'It’s important that we take learnings from our past'
Andrew Muir says “there are many different perspectives” about the centenary of NI.
“What makes NI so unique is it’s people and I’m so proud of the people that make up NI,” says the Alliance MLA.
“It’s important that we take learnings from our past.”
Gerry Carroll says People Before Profit “don’t support the idea that partition is something to be celebrated”.
“Partition was a reactionary and undemocratic development,” says the West Belfast MLA.
He adds “partition added permanent divisions” and says it has “firmly held back progress on both sides of the border”.
'Let's make NI work for everyone'
Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken says "there's a lot to commemorate and a lot to reflect on".
"There is so much opportunity and we have the greatest natural resource of all - our people," he adds.
"This is about a time for hope, We should all be looking forward confidently together," Mr Aiken says.
"Let's make NI work for everyone," the party leader says.
'Jurisdiction created by partition was deeply unjust'
Matthew O’Toole says “the jurisdiction created by partition was deeply unjust”.
The SDLP MLA for South Belfast adds “what we should be about in this place is building better and a building a better future”.
'Democracy will create a new beginning on the island of Ireland'
“Ireland was partitioned by the Government of Ireland Act,” says John O’Dowd, adding “in my opinion and many share it, it was the wrong thing to do to Ireland.”
“We can look forward to a new future,” adds the Sinn Féin MLA.
“I believe democracy will create a new beginning on the island of Ireland.”
“A new Ireland will be a home place to us all.”
'Immense pride and joy'
DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley says he's speaking "with immense pride and joy" to welcome the centenary.
"One thing that we can all take huge pride in, regardless of community background, is its people," he adds.
'NI a triumph of democracy over terrorism'
Jim Allister of the TUV says “yesterday marked the centenary of NI as a separate political entity in the UK” as well as the “centenary of the UK in the form we currently know it”.
He says it’s an “occasion for considerable thankfulness and celebration” for some.
NI continues “because of the will of its people”, says Mr Allister adding that NI is a “triumph of democracy over terrorism”.
Speaker calls the assembly to order
Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.
He informs them that the DUP MLA, Gary Middleton, will not be moving the adjournment debate at the end of today's business.
Mr Maskey says Jim Allister of the TUV has been given the opportunity to make a statement on the Centenary of Northern Ireland.
What's happening at the assembly?
Here's a brief overview of what you can expect to hear at the assembly before 13:00 today.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
MLAs are back in the chamber for a plenary session following the bank holiday weekend.
This morning they’ll be hearing about the pension schemes bill from the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey, and amendments to the Covid-19 regulations from the Executive Office.
It’s expected that Michelle O’Neill will be taking questions on behalf of the Executive Office during Question Time today.
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots will also be joining her.
Live action starts at 10:30 - stay with us