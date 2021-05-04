Speaker Alex Maskey explains that there are a number of amendments to the bill but they are mainly technical.

He takes the members through a clause by clause consideration of the bill.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey speaks to amendments 1 and 2 to 20.

She explains that these "technical and consequential" are necessitated by the introduction of the Westminster Pension Schemes Act.

Ms Hargey explains the amendments in some detail.

Paula Bradley of the DUP chairs the Communities Committee.

She says the committee approves of the bill.

Ms Bradley says the bill "overall is designed to safeguard workers' pensions".