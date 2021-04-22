Hello and welcome to Thursday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

It’s been a busy week, but things don’t look to be slowing down for the last day of business.

This morning, the mayor and chief executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council are joining the Agriculture Committee.

They’re due to outline their decision to temporarily withdraw staff from Larne port.

After lunch, the Public Accounts Committee will be joined by Auditor General Kieran Donnelly.

MLAs will also continue taking evidence as part of their inquiry into Generating Electricity from Renewable Energy.

The live action starts at 09:30 - stay with us until then.