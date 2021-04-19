Stormont
Live

MLAs debate Brexit and credit card charges

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. What's on the assembly's agenda?

    NI Assembly
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  2. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Hello and welcome to Monday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning, Sinn Féin MLAs bring a motion to the chamber on the impact of Brexit on credit card fees.

    Question Time is also back this afternoon from 14:00.

    First Minister Arlene Foster will be answering questions on behalf of the Executive Office, and her DUP colleague Peter Weir will field questions on education.

    The action starts at 12:00 - join us then.

Back to top