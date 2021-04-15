Committee chair Declan McAleer opens the meeting to the public.
The meeting is being held by video link.
The Sinn Féin MLA takes the members through some initial committee business
before turning to this morning’s first briefing.
Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton from the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) is giving evidence on the withdrawal of DAERA (Department of
Agriculture) and local authority staff from NI ports.
What's happening at the Agriculture Committee?
Here's a snapshot of what you can expect to hear at this morning's meeting of the Agriculture Committee.
What happened at NI's ports?
The Agriculture Department runs checks on animals and food moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland under protocol rules.
It temporarily suspended physical checks at the ports of Belfast and Larne at the start of February.
The move followed a decision by Mid and East Antrim Council, which provided around a dozen environmental health officers to Larne Port, to withdraw its staff.
The council said it had done so because of threatening graffiti near the port and allegations of other intimidation.
The PSNI later said there was no suggestion of involvement by loyalist paramilitary groups and no evidence to support claims that staff licence plate numbers had been recorded.
Good morning
Welcome to Stormont on this fine, sunny morning.
Today’s business kicks off with the Agriculture Committee, where the members will be briefed by the Police Service of Northern Ireland on the withdrawal of Department of Agriculture and local authority staff from NI ports.
This afternoon, we’ll be covering the long-awaited announcementfrom the first and deputy first ministers on the possible easing of Covidrestrictions.
The Agriculture Committee starts at 09:45. Do stay with us.