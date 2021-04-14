Kerry Boyd, the chief executive of Autism NI, begins the brief and says mandatory autism teacher training “needs to be implemented as a matter or urgency”. Autism NI has been running since 1990 and supports over 2,000 families every year, Ms Boyd explains. “Autism is a developmental disability and influences a way a person acts, communicates and sees the world around them,” explains the CEO, adding that it differs from person to person. “Statistics for NI are incredibly high, we have one in 24 school-aged children being diagnosed with autism,” says Ms Boyd, adding that this breaks down to “one in 16 boys” and “one in 50 girls”. Education is one of the “most needed supports” from people who reach out to Autism NI. “It should never be a lottery whether a child is able to gain correct support from a teacher who understands them and gets their full needs met,” adds Kerry Boyd.
Education Committee opens to public
Committee chair Chris Lyttle opens the first Education Committee meeting since the Easter recess.
The Alliance MLA takes the members through some opening pieces of committee business.
Members have a brief discussion about area planning issues before moving to the first briefing of the day.
It's with representatives of Autism NI on mandatory teacher training.
The witnesses are Kerry Boyd and Christine Kearney.
