Kerry Boyd, the chief executive of Autism NI, begins the brief and says mandatory autism teacher training “needs to be implemented as a matter or urgency”.

Autism NI has been running since 1990 and supports over 2,000 families every year, Ms Boyd explains.

“Autism is a developmental disability and influences a way a person acts, communicates and sees the world around them,” explains the CEO, adding that it differs from person to person.

“Statistics for NI are incredibly high, we have one in 24 school-aged children being diagnosed with autism,” says Ms Boyd, adding that this breaks down to “one in 16 boys” and “one in 50 girls”.

Education is one of the “most needed supports” from people who reach out to Autism NI.

“It should never be a lottery whether a child is able to gain correct support from a teacher who understands them and gets their full needs met,” adds Kerry Boyd.