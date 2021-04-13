Stormont
Live

MLAs debate health service rebuilding plans

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. What's happening at the NI Assembly?

    Here's a snapshot of what you can expect to hear during today's meeting of the NI Assembly.

  2. Good morning

    Welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning, Health Minister Robin Swann will introduce a debate mapping the future for health and social care services.

    And we have a triple-decker Question Time with the ministers for agriculture, communities and the economy.

    Question Time will be a little earlier than usual, starting at 12:10.

    The assembly meets at 10:30, do stay with us.

