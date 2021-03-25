Dr Laurence Dorman of the RCGP picks up the brief.
He says that while hospital services are rebuilding "it's vital that equivalent ambition and resource is also made available to general practice in NI".
He says time has shown that older patients are best treated in the community.
Dr Dorman says a survey has suggested that 26% of GPs intend to retire in the next five years.
He says it's vital that patients understand the difference between telephone triage and telephone consultation.
"We miss our patients. Our surgeries are empty of the chatter of children and patients being welcomed into our buildings," Dr Dorman says.
'Every single GP is finding it very, very tough'
“It has been a really tough year in general practice,” says Dr Alan Stout.
The British Medical Association (BMA) representative says it’s been a year since Covid centres were opened and “these have provided a vital role in keeping our practices open, clean and safe”.
They’ve provided critical primary care and helped reduce hospital assessments, he adds.
Mr Stout says there’s “an ever increasing demand” and that “every single GP is finding it very, very tough at the minute”.
GPs were under pressure prior to the pandemic, so the work that they have done during Covid-19 has been “astounding and outstanding”, says Mr Stout.
Demand will “continue to rise after the pandemic has quietened” says the BMA official, adding that there is a need to “move to a totally different model of health care” and “once and for all address the inequalities”.
Committee opens to the public
Committee chair Colm Gildernew opens the meeting to the public.
It's being held in a distanced format under the assembly's Covid-19 policy.
The Sinn Féin MLA takes the members through some initial committee business before introducing the first witness session of the day.
It's briefing on GP Services from the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) and British Medical Association (BMA) GP Committee.
The witnesses are Dr Laurence Dorman of the RCGP and Dr Alan Stout of the BMA.
What's on the Health Committee's agenda?
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Thursday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It’s the last day of action at Stormont before the Easter recess.
This morning, Health Committee members will be briefed on the state of GP services in the current climate of Covid-19.
In the afternoon the Justice Committee will hear about a review of Magistrates’ Courts and County Court Appeals.
GP consultation figures 'are quite astronomical'
Colm Gildernew, the committee chair, says inequalities in the health system “are something that overarch everything and something which needs focus”.
The Sinn Féin MLA asks if the department is keeping track of how many people are currently seeking an appointment with their GP, and finding they cannot access one.
Alan Stout from the British Medical Association (BMA) says “one of the benefits of Covid is that we have tracked and we have managed the numbers, probably better than we ever have”.
“The numbers are quite astronomical, they are astonishing,” he says, adding that consultations per week are currently ranging between 150-160,000.
An additional 10,000 consultations are being taken by GP out-of-hours services.
What about patient feedback? Is it being taken into account with the current telephone system?
“We need to get that patient feedback and refining the system,” responds Dr Stout.
He says it should be done at a local level.
