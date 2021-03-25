Colm Gildernew, the committee chair, says inequalities in the health system “are something that overarch everything and something which needs focus”.

The Sinn Féin MLA asks if the department is keeping track of how many people are currently seeking an appointment with their GP, and finding they cannot access one.

Alan Stout from the British Medical Association (BMA) says “one of the benefits of Covid is that we have tracked and we have managed the numbers, probably better than we ever have”.

“The numbers are quite astronomical, they are astonishing,” he says, adding that consultations per week are currently ranging between 150-160,000.

An additional 10,000 consultations are being taken by GP out-of-hours services.

What about patient feedback? Is it being taken into account with the current telephone system?

“We need to get that patient feedback and refining the system,” responds Dr Stout.

He says it should be done at a local level.