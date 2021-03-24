Hello and welcome to Wednesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Today, all eyes are on Stormont’s committees.

This morning HMRC, Trader Support Services and Fujitsu representatives are briefing members of the Agriculture, Infrastructure and Economy Committees on the impact of the NI Protocol.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

After lunch, we’ll be joining the Committee for the Executive Office, which will be hearing from assembly research and departmental officials about the Programme for Government.

MLAs will also be joined by businesses organisations to hear about their lived experience of Brexit.

All the action starts at 10:00 - stay with us until then.