Next on the agenda is the first stage of the Climate Change Bill. It's a private member's bill brought by the Green Party's Clare Bailey. The long title of the bill is read into the record. It'll reappear for a fuller debate at second stage.
Climate Change Bill
Call for a regular review of building regulations
Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken chairs the Finance Committee.
He outlines its consideration of the proposed legislation.
The members agreed to approve the regulations
Pat Catney of the SDLP says he believes the department needs to bring forward a regular review to see how building regulations "can further improve the energy performance of buildings".
The amendments to the regulations pass on an oral vote
Aim to reduce statutory fees by 81%
Attention now turns to a debate on the Energy Performance of Buildings Regulations.
Finance Murphy Conor Murphy says the purpose of the regulations is to “reduce the statutory fees that are charged when data is registered for energy performance certificates.”
Fees are applied to domestic and non-domestic properties.
The minister says the draft regulations aim to reduce fees by 12% for domestic properties and 81% for non-domestic.
Pneumoconiosis payments
The members rubber-stamp two motions, on committee membership and the extension of the Ad-Hoc Committee on the Covid-19 Response.
Next up is a very brief debate on the Pneumoconiosis, etc., (Workers’ Compensation) (Payment of Claims) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021.
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey explains that the amendment increases the lump sum payments made under the scheme.
The motion passes on an oral vote.
Conversion therapy petition
Paula Bradshaw of Alliance now brings a petition calling for the banning of conversion therapy.
She says it has received over 24,300 signatures to date.
She says, "a person's sexual orientation or gender identity is not something to be ashamed of, something to be denied or something to be hidden, and it is certainly not something to be cured."
'We have failed'
Carál Ní Chuilín of Sinn Féin rises next.
“We can only imagine what was going through their heads,” she says.
“You’ve got a nine-year-old child bereaved in the middle of all of this who will try to understand.”
She makes an appeal for the assembly to “keep its attention” on what has happened.
UUP leader Steve Aiken says Northern Ireland is facing a "significant issue" in respect of violence against women.
"We have failed," he adds and calls for a strategy to be "fast-tracked".
'Violence against women is endemic across our society'
Rachel Woods of the Green Party also expresses her condolences.
She notes that just last week the assembly discussed the death of Sarah Everard and "the issue of a lack of a violence against women strategy".
"Violence against women is endemic across our society," she adds.
The TUV's Jim Allister joins in the expression of condolences.
"There is a need for a great change of attitude where resort to violence is so readily taken," he says.
'Reduce prevalence of such incidents ever happening again'
Roy Beggs of the UUP passes on his condolences on the behalf of his party.
He says that the Assembly and Executive must work to “reduce the prevalence of such incidents ever happening again”.
John Blair of Alliance says it’s a “tragedy” that the Assembly is discussing the matter of domestic abuse or violence by men against women for the second week in a row.
It follows the murder of Sarah Everard in England earlier this month.
'We need a violence against women girls strategy'
Linda Dillon of Sinn Féin expresses condolences to the families of Karen and Stacey.
She says she's "acutely aware" that there's a motion being brought to the assembly tomorrow on violence against women and girls.
"We do need a violence against women girls strategy," she says.
Nichola Mallon of the SDLP says her "thoughts and those of the SDLP are with the friends and family of the two women who were brutally murdered."
"This cannot continue to happen. We must work together to address gendered based violence," she adds.
'Two women have been robbed of life'
Ms Bradley calls for earlier interventions and tougher jail sentences in respect of domestic abuse and violence against women, following the murders.
Police believe Ken Flanagan killed his mother and girlfriend before taking his own life.
Ms Bradley says it's with “great sadness” that the matter is brought before the chamber this morning.
“Little did I expect that I’d be standing here today to talk about two women who were murdered on Friday night in my own constituency," she says.
“The news that two women have been robbed of life has sent shockwaves throughout the wider community and beyond.
“While such extreme incidents are thankfully rare here in Northern Ireland, it is a stark reminder that we are not immune to such violence.
She adds that the incident “brings home the reality” that more needs to be done to protect women.
“We can’t allow Stacey Knell and Karen McClean to become yet another statistic.”
Speaker calls the assembly to order
Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.
He announces that the DUP's Paula Bradley will bring a matter of the day on the murders in Newtownabbey last Fridayof Karen McClean and Stacey Knell.
What's on at the Assembly today?
