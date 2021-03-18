Stormont
Live

MLAs are briefed on vaccination programme

Live Reporting

Robin Sheeran and Stewart Robson

All times stated are UK

  1. What's on at the Health Committee today?

    agenda
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  2. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: BBC

    Welcome to our live coverage of Thursday's business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning, the Health Committee has an update from the head of the Covid vaccination programme, Patricia Donnelly.

    This afternoon, we’ll be joining the Public Accounts Committee as they take evidence for their inquiry into generating electricity from renewable energy

    The Health Committee meets at 09:30. Do join us then.

