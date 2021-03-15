John Blair of Alliance says the Matter of the Day "is to highlight that men are generally the culprits and women are the victims, and we as an assembly need to address that fact and tackle that issue before we can move forward with this debate".
"The collective socialisation of men has led to some men becoming predatory and that is why we are at this tipping point," he adds.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Clare Bailey of the Green Party says the images being beamed across the world on social media show how "we as a society respect and value women".
"Legislation is not enough. If it's not resourced it is simply legislation," she says.
'Women should have the right to feel safe in our streets'
Dolores Kelly of the SDLP says she has five sisters and three daughters.
“I can’t even begin to imagine the heartbreak of her mother today,” she says in relation to Sarah Everard’s mother.
“I support the call of Women’s Aid, who launched a petition last week, calling on the executive and justice minister to put forward a strategy,” says the MLA.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
“I also have a sister and a daughter, slightly younger than Sarah so I can empathise in many ways with what they’re going through at this moment in time,” says Ulster Unionist Rosemary Barton.
“Women should have the right to walk on our streets, feel safe in our streets, feel safe in our countryside, go out for walks on their own,” she adds.
“This cannot go on. Violence is wrong, cat-calling is also wrong.”
A 'stark contrast to everything that we celebrated' on International Women's Day
Liz Kimmins of Sinn Féin rises next.
She tells the Assembly that she sends solidarity to everyone
who came out to share their “shock anger and sadness” regarding Ms Everard’s
death.
“Last Monday we all came together to celebrate International
Women’s Day and I think the matter of today shows a stark contrast to everything
that represents and everything that we celebrated.”
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Ms Kimmins then raises the point that Northern Ireland as yet, has no gender-based strategy in tackling violence against women.
“The north is the only place in these islands that doesn’t have a strategy in place and it is time that we get that in place immediately," she says.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson, Robin Sheeran and Stewart Robson
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Tipping point'
John Blair of Alliance says the Matter of the Day "is to highlight that men are generally the culprits and women are the victims, and we as an assembly need to address that fact and tackle that issue before we can move forward with this debate".
"The collective socialisation of men has led to some men becoming predatory and that is why we are at this tipping point," he adds.
Clare Bailey of the Green Party says the images being beamed across the world on social media show how "we as a society respect and value women".
"Legislation is not enough. If it's not resourced it is simply legislation," she says.
'Women should have the right to feel safe in our streets'
Dolores Kelly of the SDLP says she has five sisters and three daughters.
“I can’t even begin to imagine the heartbreak of her mother today,” she says in relation to Sarah Everard’s mother.
“I support the call of Women’s Aid, who launched a petition last week, calling on the executive and justice minister to put forward a strategy,” says the MLA.
“I also have a sister and a daughter, slightly younger than Sarah so I can empathise in many ways with what they’re going through at this moment in time,” says Ulster Unionist Rosemary Barton.
“Women should have the right to walk on our streets, feel safe in our streets, feel safe in our countryside, go out for walks on their own,” she adds.
“This cannot go on. Violence is wrong, cat-calling is also wrong.”
A 'stark contrast to everything that we celebrated' on International Women's Day
Liz Kimmins of Sinn Féin rises next.
She tells the Assembly that she sends solidarity to everyone who came out to share their “shock anger and sadness” regarding Ms Everard’s death.
“Last Monday we all came together to celebrate International Women’s Day and I think the matter of today shows a stark contrast to everything that represents and everything that we celebrated.”
Ms Kimmins then raises the point that Northern Ireland as yet, has no gender-based strategy in tackling violence against women.
“The north is the only place in these islands that doesn’t have a strategy in place and it is time that we get that in place immediately," she says.
She closes by highlighting what she believes was a "disproportionate response” from the Metropolitan Police in how it handled a vigil at the weekend.
'This could have been any of our daughters, sisters or mothers'
"The death of Sarah Everard was an appalling and tragic act," says Pam Cameron of the DUP.
"The reality is that this could have been any of our daughters, sisters or mothers," she adds.
Ms Cameron says her party will be reaching out to organisations such as Women's Aid "to talk to them about what is a very important subject".
'We know that women and girls are not safe on our streets'
Speaker Alex Maskey opens the meeting to the public and brings the members to order.
In keeping with social distancing regulations, some MLAs are joining the plenary session by video link.
Mr Maskey makes members aware that Rachel Woods of the Green Party has been granted permission to make a statement on the death of Sarah Everard.
The 33-year-old marketing executive disappeared as she walked home in south London. Her body was found in woodland last week.
“We know that women and girls are not safe on our streets,” says Ms Woods.
The North Down MLA quotes figures obtained by the World Health Organisation, that around 736,000,000 women have been “subjected to physical or sexual violence in their lifetimes”.
“We are not the reason we get attacked,” she says, adding that NI is the only part of the UK which “does not have a violence against women and girls strategy”.
What's on the Assembly's agenda today?
Here's a brief overview of what you can expect from today's plenary session at the NI Assembly.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage from the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning Finance Minister Conor Murphy will be outlining additional Covid-19 business support measures.
In the afternoon, he’ll be answering MLAs’ questions alongside the Education Minister, Peter Weir.
Most of the day will be spent on Paul Givan’s Private Members’ Bill: Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion (Amendment) Bill.
Live action starts at 12:00. Stay with us until then.