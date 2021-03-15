John Blair of Alliance says the Matter of the Day "is to highlight that men are generally the culprits and women are the victims, and we as an assembly need to address that fact and tackle that issue before we can move forward with this debate".

"The collective socialisation of men has led to some men becoming predatory and that is why we are at this tipping point," he adds.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Clare Bailey of the Green Party says the images being beamed across the world on social media show how "we as a society respect and value women".

"Legislation is not enough. If it's not resourced it is simply legislation," she says.