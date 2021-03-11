NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

On the subject of staffing at the seaports and the number of vets required, John Blair says he wants to talk about "solutions and positive moves".

"What progress, if any, is being made on a UK/EU veterinary agreement, which would considerably ease some of the problems that have been highlighted and how DAERA is feeding into those discussions?" the Alliance MLA asks.

Chief Vet Robert Huey responds "there has been no formal discussion at all yet".

He says the UK/EU talks will be led by the UK chief vet, adding that he will be closely involved with her in those discussions.