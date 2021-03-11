On the subject of staffing at the seaports and the number of vets required, John Blair says he wants to talk about "solutions and positive moves".
"What progress, if any, is being made on a UK/EU veterinary agreement, which would considerably ease some of the problems that have been highlighted and how DAERA is feeding into those discussions?" the Alliance MLA asks.
Chief Vet Robert Huey responds "there has been no formal discussion at all yet".
He says the UK/EU talks will be led by the UK chief vet, adding that he will be closely involved with her in those discussions.
Protocol implementation 'an intolerable burden on internal market?'
William Irwin, the minister’s DUP colleague, asks if direct farm payments for 2021 will be at the same rate as 2020.
He ask, if they ended “would that not put an intolerable burden on the internal market in the UK totally?”
Edwin Poots responds that a “very high number of vets would be required” and raises concerns about the lack of vets currently qualified in the UK.
"We do need a reality check on all of this," says the minister.
Working with other departments
The SDLP's Patsy McGlone is up next.
He wants assurance that the rural policy, which is currently at the development stage, will be rolled out "in a cross-departmental way".
"In terms of working with other departments, our department prides itself on that," says Mr Poots, giving the example of the Project Stratum rural broadband scheme, which is being rolled out with the Department for the Economy.
Farm support concerns
As committee chair, Declan McAleer has the first opportunity to ask questions.
He asks what advice Mr Poots has for farmers who are unsure about what is going to happen in the coming year "in terms of farm support," and who have been holding off on making decisions on the letting of land by conacre.
The minister says he would advise farmers "not to be trying to second-guess things for future years," adding that if they have been letting land they should continue to do so.
'Take full advantage of opportunities'
Edwin Poots, the Agriculture Minister, says there are “many challenges” facing his department which relate to Brexit and Covid-19.
He talks about future farming support and explains that he’s asked officials to start engaging with industry stakeholders on this issue.
“Moving forward, we must join up our environmental ambitions with farm economic activity,” says the minister.
Mr Poots adds that he’s keen to “take full advantage of opportunities” following the UK’s exit from the EU and to “develop a sustainable agriculture industry on which all farmers are supported on an equitable basis”.
“We remain committed to delivering the best we can for the people we serve,” the minister tells MLAs.
Jim Allister: No Stormont budget for centenary 'outrageous'
It is "outrageous" that the Stormont executive has not set aside any money to mark Northern Ireland's centenary, the TUV leader Jim Allister has said.
He was speaking as MLAs on an assembly committee questioned Department of Finance officials about the executive's budget for 2021-22.
Mr Allister said it was a "deplorable fact" that not a "single penny" had been allocated for centenary events.
An official said the UK government was funding the commemorations.
Jim Allister: No Stormont budget for centenary 'outrageous'
It is "outrageous" that the Stormont executive has not set aside any money to mark Northern Ireland's centenary, the TUV leader Jim Allister has said.
He was speaking as MLAs on an assembly committee questioned Department of Finance officials about the executive's budget for 2021-22.
Mr Allister said it was a "deplorable fact" that not a "single penny" had been allocated for centenary events.
An official said the UK government was funding the commemorations.
Declan McAleer opens the meeting
Committee chair Declan McAleer calls the members to orders.
The Sinn Féin MLA guides them through some initial committee business before turning to the first briefing of the morning.
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots will give an update on his priorities for 2021/22.
Mr Poots recently returned to the post after a period of illness.
NI Executive to discuss full return of pupils to school
The Northern Ireland Executive will meet later today to discuss when all children should return to school.
Education Minister Peter Weir wants all pupils in Northern Ireland back in classrooms by 12 April.
A paper from Mr Weir recommends that all primary pupils who have not yet returned to school (primaries four to seven) should start on 22 March.
Primary school children are due to resume remote learning on that date, with years 12 to 14 back to school.
What's on the Agriculture Committee's agenda?
Here's a brief overview of what you can expect to hear at today's meeting.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Thursday’s live coverage of the NI Assembly.
This morning the Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots will be outlining his priorities for the year ahead to members of the Agriculture Committee.
MLAs will also be hearing from union representatives about the decision to remove staff from Belfast and Larne Ports.
In the afternoon, we’ll be hearing from the Ad Hoc Committee on a Bill of Rights.
They’ll be joined by members of the NI Youth Forum and Professor Monica McWilliams.
It’s going to be a busy day, with all the action starting at 09:30.