Dr Joanne Stuart says "we're now at a point where we need to look beyond Covid". "We were not expecting the length of the pandemic and the impact of that to have been as bad as it has been," she says. The CEO of the NI Tourism Alliance (NITA) stresses the importance of the executive's Economic Recovery Plan to the sector. She says the industry has already lost the opening months of the year and will probably lose Easter, which can amount to 15% of annual income. "We're probably sitting at around £800m of lost business to tourism from the start of the pandemic," Dr Stuart adds.
Committee opens to public
The Chair of the Economy Committee, Caoimhe Archibald, opens the meeting to the public.
She brings members, those joining in person and those joining by video link, to order.
After running through some housekeeping items, the Sinn Féin MLA introduces the first witnesses joining the committee this morning.
Dr Joanne Stuart, from the NI Tourism Alliance, and Ms Helen McLachlan, of the National Trust, join members to discuss Brexit-related issues and Covid-19 recovery.
