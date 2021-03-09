The DUP's Paul Frew is deputy chair of the Finance Committee.
He wishes committee chair Steve Aiken well in his recovery from illness.
Mr Frew applauds his party colleague Economy Minister Diane Dodds for her involvement in the rolling out of the Project Stratum digital connectivity project, which he notes was financed by the DUP's confidence and supply arrangement with the Conservative Party.
He asks Mr Murphy about the lessons learnt during the pandemic regarding digital inclusion.
The minister outlines some of the steps being taken to address connectivity issues.
He says a scheme providing tablets for elderly and vulnerable people "was substantially oversubscribed".
Digital inclusion statement
Finance Minister Conor Murphy begins his statement on the recent British Irish Council Digital Inclusion Ministerial Meeting.
The minister described the meeting as "an excellent opportunity to engage with ministers from other member administrations".
He says digital inclusion is "as relevant and important today as it has ever been".
Mr Murphy says he recognises the need to overcome the disadvantages that come from a lack of digital access and highlighted that many still had limited online access.
He says these people are "in danger of being excluded."
The minister announces a plan to loan digital devices to elderly and disabled people for a period of six months.
Edwin Poots resumes post as Agriculture Minister
Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.
He announces that Gordon Lyons has resigned the office of minister of agriculture and that Gary Middleton has resigned the post of junior minister.
The DUP's Edwin Poots has resumed the post of agriculture minister, which he relinquished temporarily due to illness.
Mr Lyons has resumed the post of junior minister.
Mr Maskey then turns to the first item on the agenda.
The DUP’s Alex Easton is bringing a public petition to the
assembly calling for a review of the Burial Grounds Regulations.
Good morning
Welcome to Tuesday’s coverage of business at the Northern
Ireland Assembly.
There’s one standout item on the agenda today, a debate on
the final stage of the Budget Bill.
We also have Question Time with the Economy Minister, Diane
Dodds.
Digital inclusion and the pandemic
The assembly meets at 10:30. Do join us then.