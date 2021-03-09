NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

The DUP's Paul Frew is deputy chair of the Finance Committee.

He wishes committee chair Steve Aiken well in his recovery from illness.

Mr Frew applauds his party colleague Economy Minister Diane Dodds for her involvement in the rolling out of the Project Stratum digital connectivity project, which he notes was financed by the DUP's confidence and supply arrangement with the Conservative Party.

He asks Mr Murphy about the lessons learnt during the pandemic regarding digital inclusion.

The minister outlines some of the steps being taken to address connectivity issues.

He says a scheme providing tablets for elderly and vulnerable people "was substantially oversubscribed".