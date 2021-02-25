Gerry Carroll of People Before Profit asks about people who have been shielding and who are now being pressured to come back to work because they have had a single dose of the vaccine.
He asks for confirmation that such people should continue to shield.
Ms Donnelly says she heard the chief medical officer give an answer to this very recently "and he said the guidance is very definitely that they continue to shield".
Asthma, dementia, parkinsons and ME
Paula Bradshaw of the Alliance Party asks Patricia Donnelly about certain conditions including asthma, dementia, Parkinson's and ME and where they sit within vaccination programme timeline.
Ms Donnelly says that for many with these conditions would be classed as clinically vulnerable and may have already been vaccinated.
She adds that those with dementia may have already been vaccinated within an age cohort.
In relation to carers, Ms Bradshaw asks whether the household of a main carer will be vaccinated.
Patricia Donnelly says that if we vaccinated households, we would run out of doses, which would be needed for other priority groups.
'We're still awaiting the science'
The SDLP's Cara Hunter says she spoke to someone who had been vaccinated who thought there should have been more information available after the vaccination, and the possibility that people can still pass on the infection.
She asks if there has been any thought given to a booklet or a helpline for those who want more information.
Patricia Donnelly says badges about social distancing are now being handed out at the vaccination centres.
She says that people think that once they've been vaccinated they can't pass on the infection but "we're waiting for the emerging science on this".
'What is the definition of vulnerable children?'
Carál Ní Chuilín is up next and asks Patricia Donnelly what the definition is for vulnerable children in relation to the vaccine programme.
Ms Donnelly says the vulnerable children category relates to those who are clinically vulnerable rather than socially or psychological vulnerable.
She adds that the AstraZeneca vaccine is not currently licensed for those under 18 years of age and Pfizer is not licenced for those under 16 years of age.
Ms Donnelly says that foster carers who have been providing care for looked-after children have been offered the vaccine and she encourages more to come forward.
She adds that many within the learning disability community have already been vaccinated.
Vaccine wastage is 'well below 1%'
Órlaithí Flynn of Sinn Féin asks for confirmation that the level of wastage of the vaccine is still very low.
"Everybody treats this as very precious and they look at every dose and who might have it," says Ms Donnelly, adding that the wastage figure "is well below 1%".
Ms Flynn wants to know if the logistics are in place for the vaccination site at the SSE Arena in Belfast
"Even if we don't get all the vaccine that we expect we will still open it," says Ms Donnelly, adding that the two centres at the Royal Victoria and Ulster hospitals would be merged into the SSE.
Special educational needs workers
Pam Cameron, DUP MLA and deputy chair of the committee asks Patricia Donnelly if she has any figures on the percentage of those working in special needs education who have been vaccinated and when additional supplies of vaccines will arrive.
Ms Donnelly says that she doesn't have details currently for how many special needs workers precisely would have been vaccinated.
She adds that the vaccine supply has been steady and there have been weekly deliveries of both the Pzifer and AstraZeneca vaccines. She says she expects from the second week in March there will be higher volumes of the vaccines to ramp up the vaccination programme.
Ms Cameron also raises concerns that there may be a low number of clinically vulnerable people being vaccinated, despite 200,000 shielding letters being sent out.
Ms Donnelly says that some of the clinically vulnerable group are finding it difficult to come forward if they have been shielding. She says she understands that they may need courage and confidence, but she does think they can be double counted in other vaccination groups.
Ensuring carers come forward for vaccination
Colm Gildernew says there has been some concern about the withdrawal of the system online and there needs to be communication with carers to reassure them.
The committee chair asks if there are plans to encourage carers to recognise that they are in a caring role and to come forward for vaccination.
Ms Donnelly says the department has been taking advice from the Carers' Coalition "and they certainly communicate that out and they try to ensure that carers can self- identify".
The latest report on NI's vaccine programme
Patricia Donnelly, head of NI's Covid-19 vaccination programme kicks things off today with her progress report.
She says 509,000 doses of the vaccine have now administered.
Ms Donnelly confirms that a high percentage of over 65s have been vaccinated and in the over 80-year-old category, 95% have been vaccinated.
54,000 people in the clinically vulnerable category have now been vaccinated but Ms Donnelly is encouraging more people in this category to come forward.
She says the programme has now moved on to priority group 6, which incudes the clinically vulnerable and carers.
The Department of Health official says she has been concerned about carers and has tried to look at what would be a reasonable approach to call more of this group forward, as many carers are not easy to identify.
She was aware that some people may have been taking advantage of the general call out for carers to book vaccination slots.
To avoid this she has decided to continue with the vaccine call out through general practice and she is going to ask carer organisations to access carers directly.
Ms Donnelly says that in March she hopes to have more stocks of the vaccine so they can ramp up the vaccination programme - the next three priority groups are all age related, being the over 60s, the over 55s and the 50s and above.
She has commissioned a large vaccination centre to open in the SSE arena which will open at the end of March.
Health Committee meeting
Committee chair Colm Gildernew opens the meeting to the public.
The Sinn Féin MLA takes the members straight to the first item on the agenda.
It's briefing from the head of the the NI coronavirus vaccination programme, Patricia Donnelly.
What's on at the Health Committee?
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland
Assembly.
This morning, we’ll be joining the members of the Health
Committee for an update on the Covid vaccination programme.
And this afternoon we have live coverage of the Ad Hoc
Committee for a Bill of Rights.
The Health Committee meets at 09:30. Do stay with us.
