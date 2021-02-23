Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order. He takes them through some initial housekeeping before turning to the first item on the agenda. It's a ministerial statement for Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon on a recent North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meeting about inland waterways.
Live Reporting
Robin Sheeran and Hannah Gay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Ni AssemblyCopyright: Ni Assembly BBCCopyright: BBC NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Alex Maskey opens the meeting
Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.
He takes them through some initial housekeeping before turning to the first item on the agenda.
It's a ministerial statement for Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon on a recent North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meeting about inland waterways.
Good Morning
Welcome to our live coverage of Tuesday at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
MLAs will be debating the coronavirus restrictions and North-South and East-West Trade links.
Health Minister Robin Swann faces Question Time.
The Assembly sits at 10:30. Do stay with us.
What's on at the Assembly today?