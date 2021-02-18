NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Eilís McDaniel, of the Department of Health (DoH) begins the briefing on the Covid-19 Vulnerable Children and Young People Plan.

She explains that in the early part of the pandemic it was decided to collect data on children who come to the attention of children's social services, this was because the numbers of referrals had fallen.

Within weeks the number of referrals rose to higher than average received before the pandemic and this has been repeated in the current lockdown.

The vulnerable children's plan is intended to bring together the efforts of the departments of health, education, justice, communities and the economy.

Schools are currently open for vulnerable children and the children of key workers only.