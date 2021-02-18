Schools are currently open for vulnerable children
Eilís McDaniel, of the Department of Health (DoH) begins the briefing on the Covid-19 Vulnerable Children and Young People Plan.
She explains that in the early part of the pandemic it was decided to collect data on children who come to the attention of children's social services, this was because the numbers of referrals had fallen.
Within weeks the number of referrals rose to higher than average received before the pandemic and this has been repeated in the current lockdown.
The vulnerable children's plan is intended to bring together the efforts of the departments of health, education, justice, communities and the economy.
Schools are currently open for vulnerable children and the children of key workers only.
Vulnerable children briefing
Committee chair Colm Gildernew opens the meeting to the
public.
The Sinn Féin
MLA takes the members through some initial committee business before turning to the first item on the agenda.
It's a briefing on the Covid response and vulnerable children.
The witnesses are:
• Ms Eilís McDaniel, Department of Health
• Mr Mark Lee, Department of Health
• Mr Ricky Irwin, Department of Education
• Mr Maurice Leeson, Health and Social Care Board
• Ms Geraldine Teague, Public Health Agency
What's on at the Health Committee?
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland
Assembly.
This morning, the Health Committee has a briefing on the
effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on vulnerable children.
This afternoon, we join members of the Public Accounts Committee as they take
evidence for their inquiry into the Driver and Vehicle Agency.
The Health Committee kicks off at 09:30. Do stay with us.
