Committee chair Michelle McIlveen calls the committee to order. Most of the MLAs are joining the meeting by video link. The DUP MLA takes the members through some initial committee business before turning to the first briefing of the morning. It's a session with Northern Ireland's ports on Brexit and current issues. The witnesses are: • Mr Ricardo Tonelli, Port of Larne• Mr David Holmes, Warrenpoint Port• Mr Brian McGrath, Londonderry Port and Harbour• Mr Maurice Bullick, Belfast Harbour Commissioners
What's on at the Infrastructure Committee
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of business from the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, the Infrastructure Committee will be hearing from representatives of Northern Ireland's four main ports on Brexit and current issues.
Glyn Roberts from Retail Ni will also be making a presentation.
This afternoon, the Executive Office Committee will have a briefing from the Northern Ireland Youth Forum.
The Infrastructure Committee meets at 10:00. Do stay with us.