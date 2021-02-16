Stormont
Live

Question Time for the Communities Minister

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. What's on at the assembly today?

    Agenda
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  2. Good Morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: BBC

    Welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage of events at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    MLAs recently voted to reduce the number of debates in the assembly chamber in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    There was no meeting of the assembly yesterday and today’s session will mostly be taken up by Question Time.

    The assembly meets at 10:30. Do join us then.

Back to top