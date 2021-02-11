Paula Bradshaw says during the course of Wednesday, it emerged all five health trusts had opened up their vaccination programmes for the community and voluntary sector to come forward "with very little scrutiny".

The Alliance MLA asks the minister: "What do you say to those people who have shielded for the past year, the carers, about how the process has been handled?"

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Robin Swann says the community and voluntary sector work in partnership with the Trust and Health Department to deliver services.

He says it was not meant to be a "wide-scale" opening and the Belfast Trust did later withdraw the invitation.

"The Belfast Trust vaccinated some 260 people out of an entire cohort of 42,500," he says.

Those who received the first dose should come forward for their second, he adds.