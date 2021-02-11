Paula Bradshaw says during the course of Wednesday, it emerged all five health trusts had opened up their vaccination programmes for the community and voluntary sector to come forward "with very little scrutiny".
The Alliance MLA asks the minister: "What do you say to those people who have shielded for the past year, the carers, about how the process has been handled?"
Robin Swann says the community and voluntary sector work in partnership with the Trust and Health Department to deliver services.
He says it was not meant to be a "wide-scale" opening and the Belfast Trust did later withdraw the invitation.
"The Belfast Trust vaccinated some 260 people out of an entire cohort of 42,500," he says.
Those who received the first dose should come forward for their second, he adds.
Possibility of additional vaccination centres
The DUP's Pam Cameron wants to know "how many people are expected to have received the first dose of the vaccine by the end of April?"
The committee deputy chair also wants to know if the GP surgeries and vaccination centres will have sufficient capacity to vaccinate the general population, and if there are plans for a stand-by list for those who are vulnerable.
Mr Swann says he can't answer the question regarding the end of April because it depends on the available stocks, but they should be well into the "sixth cohort".
The minister says the twin-track approach of GPs and vaccination centres is working well in terms of capacity.
The number of vaccines can be scaled up and the department is looking at other sites for more vaccination centres.
He cautions that entering the second dosage phase will entail running two campaigns.
Regarding the question of stand-by lists, Mr Swann says there is very little wastage.
'Massive up-scale' of test, trace and protect
Colm Gildernew's first question is about what changes are being made to the Covid-19 strategy to avoid more cycles of lockdown and lifting of restrictions.
Health Minister Robin Swann says there has been a lot of learning from the first wave of the pandemic, and they have "massively up-scaled" the test, trace and protect (TTP) programme.
He says the average contact time is now six-and-a-half hours after a positive case.
At the peak of this wave in January, 12,000 cases were referred to TTP and contact success was 93.5%, he said.
Since January, there has been an increase in the average number of contacts from one to two-and-a-half people despite the current restrictions in place, he added.
Mr Swann also says testing is being rolled out elsewhere - in workplaces, special schools, meat factories, Translink - and waste water was also being tested.
R-number has 'stabilised and stagnated'
Health Minister Robin Swann says evidence is emerging that "the measures introduced after Christmas have had a positive impact in reducing the numbers of Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions".
He says the R-number stood between 1.5 to 1.9 at the start of January but has fallen to below one.
"That has undoubtedly saved lives," Mr Swann says.
However, he says there are signs that R has now "stabilised and stagnated" and that hospital occupancy may begin to fall more slowly.
On new variants, the minister says the Kent variant now accounts for 40-60% of new cases in Northern Ireland.
Mr Swann says he does not want to see recurring cycles of lockdowns and relaxations.
Referring to the statement he made yesterday, the minister says it will be a matter of "small steps".
Turning to the vaccination programme, Mr Swann says: "We are confident that we will see rapid progress through the first five priority groups."
He says it's anticipated the impact of the vaccination programme will begin to be felt soon.
Committee meeting opens
Committee chair Colm Gildernew calls the members to order.
The Sinn Féin MLA takes members through some initial committee business before introducing the first witness session.
It's a briefing from Health Minister Robin Swann and the Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride on the Covid-19 response.
